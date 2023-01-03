Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a southern West Virginia resort where he was the maintenance director has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison.Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, also paid back more than $382,000 that he admitted to embezzling from the resort, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a news release. The statement did not name the resort.From 2017 until July 2020, Singh submitted fake invoices that either requested reimbursement for maintenance work that never occurred or inflated the cost of work performed, according to court records.Singh also admitted to stealing up to $2,500 in cash from the resort each week, routinely taking the money to Maryland where it was deposited in his bank accounts, the statement said. He was sentenced for interstate transportation of stolen property.
Md. man sentenced for abducting, raping, and fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 1982
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a woman over 40 years ago. According to a news release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, on March 29, 1982, 28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney walked to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center from her Columbia apartment when witnesses said they saw her being abducted near Oakland Mills Road. Hours later, McGadney’s body was reportedly found in a vacant lot.
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
Disgraced Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Ordered Disbarred: Report
Embattled former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reportedly been disbarred as he faces years in prison for using his power to stalk two former romantic partners.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confident…
Man charged in Dumfries quintuple shooting has a criminal past with firearms, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — The D.C. man charged with second degree murder in connection to the quintuple shooting in Dumfries, Va. was arraigned Thursday morning in a Prince William County Court. A judge ordered that Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, remain in custody without bond for the incident that left four...
Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in...
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
baltimorebrew.com
Like other victims, a former Baltimore ironworker was left on the hook after benefits theft
Maryland officials say they can’t help people like Damon Minor, whose food stamp and other benefits were skimmed off his Independence Card by hackers. Advocates aren’t buying it. After 13 years as an ironworker, Damon Minor was stunned when a doctor told him that his knees were so...
WBAL Radio
Former Baltimore assistant state's attorney disbarred for misconduct
A former assistant state's attorney in Baltimore City Has been disbarred. Last month, 43-year-old Adam Chaudry pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud charges admitting he used grand jury subpoenas while working as a prosecutor to get the phone records of two ex-girlfriends and three of their friends in order to stalk them.
WMDT.com
Cambridge Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
Baltimore, MD- A US District court Judge sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal distribution of drug charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation of drug trafficking crimes, and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Murderer Who Spat On Woman After Road-Rage Killing In Maryland Gets Life Without Parole
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced.Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison without …
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
Maryland Supreme Court disbars indicted former Baltimore City prosecutor
The Maryland Supreme Court has ruled to disbar an indicted former Baltimore City prosecutor accused of stalking his former romantic partners.
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child
HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year. On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on...
Bay Net
Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
Wbaltv.com
Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0