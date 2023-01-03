ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

CBS Pittsburgh

Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a southern West Virginia resort where he was the maintenance director has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison.Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, also paid back more than $382,000 that he admitted to embezzling from the resort, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a news release. The statement did not name the resort.From 2017 until July 2020, Singh submitted fake invoices that either requested reimbursement for maintenance work that never occurred or inflated the cost of work performed, according to court records.Singh also admitted to stealing up to $2,500 in cash from the resort each week, routinely taking the money to Maryland where it was deposited in his bank accounts, the statement said. He was sentenced for interstate transportation of stolen property.
BOWIE, MD
truecrimedaily

Md. man sentenced for abducting, raping, and fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 1982

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a woman over 40 years ago. According to a news release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, on March 29, 1982, 28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney walked to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center from her Columbia apartment when witnesses said they saw her being abducted near Oakland Mills Road. Hours later, McGadney’s body was reportedly found in a vacant lot.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
POTOMAC, MD
WBAL Radio

Former Baltimore assistant state's attorney disbarred for misconduct

A former assistant state's attorney in Baltimore City Has been disbarred. Last month, 43-year-old Adam Chaudry pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud charges admitting he used grand jury subpoenas while working as a prosecutor to get the phone records of two ex-girlfriends and three of their friends in order to stalk them.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge Man Sentenced to Life in Prison

Baltimore, MD- A US District court Judge sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal distribution of drug charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation of drug trafficking crimes, and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job

BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
HERNDON, VA
Bay Net

Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
