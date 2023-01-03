ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

City of Hopewell moves forward with Operation Ceasefire

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - At a specially called meeting in Hopewell Thursday night, city leaders voted unanimously to move forward with the Operation Ceasefire program to curve a recent spike in violence in the city. This comes just days after 8-year-old P’Aris Moore was shot and killed while riding her...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Motorcyclist killed in Hopewell crash

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hopewell Thursday evening. The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the driver of a cruiser-style motorcycle laying in the roadway and the motorcycle on the side of the road.
HOPEWELL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

State investigation requested in the handling of Colonial Heights former police chief inappropriate behavior accusations

The Virginia State Police (VSP) has been requested by state lawmaker, Delegate Mike Cherry for further investigation into claims that reports of inappropriate behavior by former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries, were handled improperly by school administrators. Faries was placed on administrative leave by City Manager Douglas Smith back...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA

