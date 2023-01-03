Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
NBC12
Police looking for man accused of stealing gun, other items from Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man they believed burglarized a home last month. On Dec. 5 around 2 a.m. the man was caught on a home surveillance camera leaving the residence off Riverside Drive with items including a firearm. Police say the man was last...
Armed suspect robs market in Westover Hills, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect who reportedly used a firearm to rob a market in Westover Hills earlier this week.
Police: Video shows missing Ashland teen getting into car with man
Surveillance video shows a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night in Ashland getting into a sedan, according to authorities.
Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Hopewell, police investigating
A driver was reported killed after losing control of their motorcycle and crashing in Hopewell.
Henrico Police warns residents to be on the lookout for home contractor scam
Henrico Police is warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers posing as home contractors looking to do work on your home.
Chesterfield Police identify 77-year-old pedestrian killed in crash
Chesterfield County Police is continuing to investigate a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that occurred on Route 1 just before Christmas.
Petersburg man heartbroken after dog shot: 'Like a family member getting shot'
Farid Rashid knew something was wrong just after 9:30 on Wednesday night when he heard two gunshots.
WRIC TV
Henrico woman identified as victim of deadly Audubon Drive crash, man has critical injuries
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Henrico woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a single-car crash on Audubon Drive early Thursday morning. The Henrico Police Department says the crash happened between International Centre Drive and Oakley’s Lane around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Once...
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Richmond woman identified as victim of deadly Chesterfield Christmas Eve crash
Both people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
NBC12
City of Hopewell moves forward with Operation Ceasefire
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - At a specially called meeting in Hopewell Thursday night, city leaders voted unanimously to move forward with the Operation Ceasefire program to curve a recent spike in violence in the city. This comes just days after 8-year-old P’Aris Moore was shot and killed while riding her...
Police ID woman killed in Christmas Eve crash on Chesterfield road
Police have released the name of the passenger killed in a wreck that left a driver critically injured in Chesterfield County on Christmas Eve.
houston-today.com
Prince George RCMP seeking public assistance in locating missing person
Prince George RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing woman Tammy Leah Alexis. Alexis was last seen during the early hours of December 19, 2022 near Stoney Creek. Based on the description provided by the police, she is a 163 cm tall, Indigenous woman, weighing 64 kg with Brown eyes and Black hair.
Shooting reported near VCU CORE campus on West Grace Street
Police are currently responding to a shooting near the VCU campus.
NBC12
Motorcyclist killed in Hopewell crash
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hopewell Thursday evening. The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the driver of a cruiser-style motorcycle laying in the roadway and the motorcycle on the side of the road.
15-year-old alleged Gloucester shooting suspect in custody; community members voiced concern over behavior
Community members tell 10 On Your Side that Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns.
Chesterfield Police searching for fugitive suspected of money laundering
Davis is described as a 5'4" Black man who weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Davis or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
State investigation requested in the handling of Colonial Heights former police chief inappropriate behavior accusations
The Virginia State Police (VSP) has been requested by state lawmaker, Delegate Mike Cherry for further investigation into claims that reports of inappropriate behavior by former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries, were handled improperly by school administrators. Faries was placed on administrative leave by City Manager Douglas Smith back...
NBC12
‘I love you, you will be missed’: Vigil held for Hopewell 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds gathered in Hopewell Tuesday night to remember the life of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore on what would have been her ninth birthday. Moore was killed last Friday in a drive-by shooting while riding her bike with her friends at a family member’s house. “She...
