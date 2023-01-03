HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hopewell Thursday evening. The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the driver of a cruiser-style motorcycle laying in the roadway and the motorcycle on the side of the road.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO