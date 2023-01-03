ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

By Bailey Brautigan, Anna King
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOldh_0k1movx800

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington .

West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer.

WVSP say they are working to get the cruiser’s black box, which will contain information about the crash, including how fast the vehicle was moving at the time of the incident. They say that information will be downloaded in the next day or two, but they were able to confirm that the cruiser’s airbag did not deploy.

State Police also say that Deputy Racer passed a field sobriety test and two breathalyzer tests, and a woman was a passenger in the cruiser. They say that a reconstruction of the accident will happen later this week or early next week.

In addition to an investigation by WVSP, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department says they will also bring in someone to investigate internally to see if Racer violated any policies. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says that the investigation will take two weeks to complete.

Racer was put on administrative leave pending these investigations, according to Zerkle.

Meanwhile, Laney Hudson’s family says that they will continue to rally every day until they feel justice is served. They’re starting at the Cabell County courthouse and will then move to 31st St. where the incident took place. People in attendance will wear red because that was Laney’s favorite color, according to her mother.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Ashley Price
3d ago

no matter the lies that are being told by his officer friends, this officer was traveling 40 over the speed limit, he ran a red light, was not on a call but still used his lights, and witnesses state he was under the influence when he hit her. charges should have already been filed against this man for the pain and suffering he has caused because of his recklessness. he took the life of a child and because he's an "officer" he is at home partying it up while parents are burying a little girl.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

