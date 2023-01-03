Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023
A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
WISN
Man charged in fatal New Year's morning fatal crash never had license
MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with killing a 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man and critically injuring the man's parents on New Year's Day morning. According to the criminal complaint, the victim and his parents were on their way to church Sunday morning when police say Juan Felix-Avendano, driving a red Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed, slammed into the Toyota Rav 4 the Menomonee Falls family was in.
Milwaukee man charged in connection to Christmas Eve homicide
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, 18-year-old Omarion D. Danielson was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
CBS 58
Following high-speed chase in Illinois, wanted man captured by Kenosha County deputies
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man on the run, accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home and forcing her into his vehicle, was captured by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, on Dec. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 38300 block of 87th...
16-year-old charged in New Year's Day homicide
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a triple shooting that left one teen dead on New Year's Day.
CBS 58
Weapons and drugs found after high-speed chase
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report they were in a car chase that started near Center and 15th and ended near Park Hill and 39th on Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 9:05 p.m. The driver was a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. The passengers were a 21-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 16-year-old fatally shot, left in vacant Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine dropping your teenage child off at a friend's house and you go to pick them up but they're not there. Then, you learn they're dead. It's exactly what happened to a Milwaukee mother last September. When you listen to Candice Dorsey describe her teenage son...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near Custer and 91st
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 10:45 p.m. near Custer and 91st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to look for unknown...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. deputy terminated, accused of misconduct while participating in eviction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a deputy has been terminated after being charged with attempted misconduct in public office. MCSO says former deputy sheriff Christopher Boyd is accused of misconduct while participating in an eviction. Following an investigation with the Office of the District...
CBS 58
73-year-old man struck by vehicle, condition unknown
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 73-year-old male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street leaving a nearby business in Waukesha. It happened near the intersection of St. Paul Ave and Fairview Ave. at 5:06 p.m. today. Officials provided lifesaving measures to the victim, and he was taken...
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 fdl assault, high speed chase investigation
Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.
WISN
Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer
MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
CBS 58
20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
CBS 58
Police investigate deceased individual found at site of building fire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A deceased individual was found at the site of a building fire, police say. Police say the person was found at 2:10 p.m. today near the 2600 block of West Greenfield Avenue. The Milwaukee Fire Department was requested to this area for smoke coming from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
Man charged after drug deal ends in shooting; 1 dead, 1 on life support
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting.
CBS 58
Man charged in connection to Aundre Cross murder misses preliminary hearing in separate case
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Jan. 5, Kevin McCaa, a man charged in the killing of Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, was supposed to be in court for his preliminary hearing. McCaa was charged in a separate case where he allegedly fired a gun at a family member back in...
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
Comments / 1