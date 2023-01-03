ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023

A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged in fatal New Year's morning fatal crash never had license

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with killing a 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man and critically injuring the man's parents on New Year's Day morning. According to the criminal complaint, the victim and his parents were on their way to church Sunday morning when police say Juan Felix-Avendano, driving a red Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed, slammed into the Toyota Rav 4 the Menomonee Falls family was in.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Weapons and drugs found after high-speed chase

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report they were in a car chase that started near Center and 15th and ended near Park Hill and 39th on Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 9:05 p.m. The driver was a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. The passengers were a 21-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near Custer and 91st

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 10:45 p.m. near Custer and 91st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to look for unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

73-year-old man struck by vehicle, condition unknown

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 73-year-old male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street leaving a nearby business in Waukesha. It happened near the intersection of St. Paul Ave and Fairview Ave. at 5:06 p.m. today. Officials provided lifesaving measures to the victim, and he was taken...
WAUKESHA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 fdl assault, high speed chase investigation

Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy