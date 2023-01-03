ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Newport News found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth

Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles …. Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy