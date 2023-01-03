Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
Staff member shot at Richneck Elementary in Newport News; no students hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, confirmed a staff member was hurt. We don't know how serious the employee's injuries are. The police department said an adult...
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
WAVY News 10
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk's youngest gun violence victim
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chopper 10 video of incident involving tractor-trailer …. January 5, 2023. Possible laptop of VB mass shooter headed to Department …. WAVY News 10. City of Virginia Beach...
Possible laptop of VB mass shooter now in attorney’s hands
A laptop computer believed to have belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter is still not in the hands of law enforcement, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed it has exchanged hands.
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
Newport News police investigate intersection where bus ran off road, tractor-trailer overturned
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating what happened in the Washington area of the city Thursday morning, where a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus reportedly ran off the road, and a tractor-trailer overturned. The police department said the two vehicles were in a crash. The commotion...
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Jury finds man charged with shooting infant, 4 others in Norfolk not guilty
Kimahni Lankford, the man charged with shooting five people, including a 1-month-old girl, has been found not guilty on all 12 counts Thursday.
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man
NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission member: Laptop could lead to motive
A member who sits on the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, which is conducting its own investigation, says the laptop is crucial, and it may lead to a motive in the shooting.
24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
13newsnow.com
Man accused of shooting five people, including baby, acquitted in Norfolk court
Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm for a 2020 shooting. He was found not guilty on all counts.
WAVY News 10
Missing woman in Newport News found dead
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
WAVY News 10
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles …. Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder...
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
