Texas State

Near average temperatures this week, low humidity and no rain through Friday

By Dan Brounoff
 3 days ago

Unfortunately, most of us missed out on the rain yesterday, but tell that to our friends across east Texas and the lower Mississippi River Valley, where severe weather has been ongoing through the overnight hours as well as flash flooding. This system will continue to move deeper into the southeastern states today where severe weather will continue.

On the north side of this system, a powerful winter storm will continue to plague the northern plain states over the next day and a half. Another powerful storm continues to plague the western parts of the US as well, where areas around San Francisco have seen over a foot of rain over the past several days..and feet of snow across the Cascades and High Sierra. Areas around Lake Tahoe have seen so much snow, that ski resorts have been shut down.

Our weather here across north Texas will be very quiet for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Late last night, a weak Pacific front moved through the area and has dried the air out significantly! That means better hair days for the ladies through the rest of the week, with seasonal temperatures.

We're waking up to a mostly cloudy sky this morning with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to low 60s from west to east. Skies will slowly clear through the day today with highs in the mid 60s. That's well above average for this time of the year.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

A reinforcing shot of cooler-drier air will arrive early tomorrow morning dropping temperatures to near 60 for highs on Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows dipping into the 30s by Thursday morning. You may want to protect your plants late Wednesday night before heading to bed.

A rapid, but brief warm-up will take shape on Friday, with temperatures back in the low to mid 70s.

This weekend looks pretty decent with another weak cold front arriving early Saturday. Temperatures will still reach the mid 60s, before falling down into the 30s for Sunday morning. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 50s. Unfortunately, very little in the way of rain will accompany the front on Saturday.

A slow warm up is expected into next week with very little precipitation as of now.

*Yest Rain: Trace; High: 78(R); Low: 64
*Today’s Averages: High: 56; Low: 36
*Record high: 84 (2006, 2009); Record low: 4 (1911)

*January rain: Trace; Deficit: 0.19"­­­­­
*2023 Rain: Trace; Deficit: 0.19"
*Sunrise: 7:31am; Sunset: 5:34pm

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lower humidity. High: Mid 60s. Wind: West 10-20 mph.

Tonight: High clouds and cool. Low: 38-42. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Morning weak cold front. High: Upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A chilly start, then mostly sunny and seasonable. Lows: 30-36; High: Upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer: High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Morning cold front. A slight chance of showers. Turning breezy and cooler. High: Low 60s, falling through the 50s during the day.

Sunday: Morning clouds. Slight chance of showers, then decreasing clouds and cool. High: Low to mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny and cool. Lows: 30s; Highs: 50s.

Comments / 0

Dallas, TX
