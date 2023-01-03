ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Shooting on I-10 Monday night

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Af55p_0k1moCfn00

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans.

"The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit," Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.

It happened just before 10:30pm.

"Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance."

Harper did not release any other information.

An initial police report said, "Victim traveling westbound on interstate when his vehicle was struck multiple times. Victim sustained gunshot wound and drove himself to hospital."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting that killed two and injured three others in Central City on Thursday night. According to police, three men and two women were shot at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr. Way after 8 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Five shot, two dead in Central City

New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shootings surge even more to start 2023

New Orleans averaged almost two shootings per day in 2022. The Metro Crime Commission says fatal and nonfatal shooting incidents totaled at least 704 for last year. The numbers are even worse for the first few days of 2023.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Chef Menteur Highway shooting injured 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one. According to police, a man was shot at the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:57 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans family narrowly survives hit and run car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Stolen vehicles continue to plague the city of New Orleans, becoming more dangerous for the people living in and traveling to the area. Kaylie Battaglia, 23, told WDSU News, her family narrowly survived a hit-and-run car crash the evening of Dec. 26, involving a red stolen Kia Optima.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy