Shooting on I-10 Monday night

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans.

"The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit," Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.

It happened just before 10:30pm.

"Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance."

Harper did not release any other information.

An initial police report said, "Victim traveling westbound on interstate when his vehicle was struck multiple times. Victim sustained gunshot wound and drove himself to hospital."