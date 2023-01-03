ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Donovan Mitchell sets Cavaliers record after historic night

By Zach Verdea
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoR9z_0k1mo13300

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — In a thrilling 145-134 overtime win for the Cleveland Cavaliers, guard Donovan Mitchell scored a franchise-record 71 points.

The All-Star finished the night with 71 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds on 22-34 shooting, 7-15 from three-point range and 20-25 from the free throw line while playing 50 minutes.

Mitchell’s 71 points shatters Lebron James’ previous record of 57 points, which he scored twice for the Cavs.

Mitchell also enters elite company, becoming the sixth different player in NBA history to register more than 70 points in a single game. It’s also the most points scored in a game since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points on January 22, 2006.

The Cavaliers outscored the Bulls 15-4 in overtime to beat Chicago 145-134 and improve to 23-14 on the season.

