Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Biden says he intends to visit southern border on Mexico trip
President Biden on Wednesday told reporters that he intends to visit the southern border while he’s in Mexico next week. The president said that arrangements to visit the border are being worked out but that the visit could take place before he goes to Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit. The summit with Mexican and Canadian leaders is set to start on Jan. 9.
wtaj.com
Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea. It is a dangerous...
Comments / 0