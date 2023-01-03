Read full article on original website
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
NWS Cheyenne: Fierce Winds Sunday-Tuesday, Then More Snow
Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected to rip through southeast Wyoming this weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, the north Snowy Range foothills, and the south Laramie Range.
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's extreme...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible
Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake
Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Avian Flu is in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
cowboystatedaily.com
Amazon Says It Told Cheyenne Postal Service Ahead Of Time About Huge Dump Of Packages
Amazon.com provided the U.S. Postal Service in Cheyenne with a forecast of how many packages were incoming this past weekend, a spokeswoman for the company has told Cowboy State Daily. Coupled with USPS staff shortages, an influx of packages forced the closure of three post offices in Cheyenne to the...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Did Amazon Just Dump Off 13,000+ Packages Resulting In Cheyenne Post Offices To Close?
UPDATE: Amazon Said It Warned Cheyenne About Incoming Influx Of Packages. Cheyenne’s mail carriers worked long hours Tuesday to deliver more than 13,000 packages that were suddenly dumped on them by Amazon after a winter storm blasted through the region, fouling up both airlines and now overland shipping. Lisa...
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Post Offices Close Down After Amazon Dumps 13,000+ Packages Off & Allegedly Refuses To Deliver
UPDATE: Why Did Amazon Just Dump Off 13,000+ Packages Resulting In Cheyenne Post Offices To Close?. UPDATE 2: Amazon Said It Warned Cheyenne Of Influx Of Packages. The latest winter storm that blasted the U.S. didn’t just foul up the nation’s airlines. It also appears to have affected package deliveries in states like Wyoming.
newslj.com
USS Cheyenne recognized as the best submarine
CHEYENNE (WNE) —The city’s namesake submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) has been awarded the Battle Efficiency “E” award for 2022. The Battle “E” is awarded only once per year and only one award per squadron. It is the most important Command Excellence Award a ship can earn.
oilcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
Cheyenne, Laramie Could Get Six Inches Of Snow With Storm
Cheyenne is now under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say both Cheyenne and Laramie could get six inches of snow with a slow-moving winter storm. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website. The agency posted this statement:. Here is a look at forecast snow...
