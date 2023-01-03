ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

county17.com

Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
GILLETTE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Fierce Winds Sunday-Tuesday, Then More Snow

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected to rip through southeast Wyoming this weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, the north Snowy Range foothills, and the south Laramie Range.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible

Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake

Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong

Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Avian Flu is in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted

I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
LARAMIE, WY
newslj.com

USS Cheyenne recognized as the best submarine

CHEYENNE (WNE) —The city’s namesake submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) has been awarded the Battle Efficiency “E” award for 2022. The Battle “E” is awarded only once per year and only one award per squadron. It is the most important Command Excellence Award a ship can earn.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking

If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne

A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie Could Get Six Inches Of Snow With Storm

Cheyenne is now under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say both Cheyenne and Laramie could get six inches of snow with a slow-moving winter storm. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website. The agency posted this statement:. Here is a look at forecast snow...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

