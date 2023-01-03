Read full article on original website
Stearns County Parks In Excellent Condition for Winter Fun
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With all of the snow we've had recently the Stearns County Parks are in tip-top shape for enjoying winter activities. The county has a total of 16 parks all of which are open for use throughout the winter. The county grooms cross-country ski trails in Quarry...
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
Do You Remember When A Movie Was Filmed In Big Lake Minnesota?
Did you know that a movie was filmed in Big Lake Minnesota? There were some pretty impressive actors involved including Tom Berenger, who received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Staff Sargent Bob James in the movie Platoon from 1986. WERE YOU IN THIS MOVIE?. Back in March...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
Man Struck, Killed After Going Into the Ditch
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man died after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township in Wright County. Troopers say a pickup was going south on the highway approaching...
Banfield Animal Hospital Requests CUP to Open in Marketplace Mall
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- UPDATE: Tuesday's city council meeting has been cancelled due to the hazardous road conditions. All items on the agenda will be moved to the next meeting scheduled on Wednesday, January 18th. Banfield Animal Hospital may soon occupy space inside Marketplace Shopping Center in Waite Park.
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
One Minnesota Viking Paying It Forward, to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Who else was watching Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, excited to watch what was sure to be a thrilling match. Only to be watching one the most traumatic scenes I've ever witnessed during an NFL game. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, had collapsed and medics were on the field administering CPR. As many have said and more will continue to say. The moment became more than a football game, it was now a matter of life or death.
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
Man Found Competent to Face Stearns County Burglary Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry has been found competent to face the charge. Thirty-two-year-old Phan Xiong is charged with 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to the charging complaint, a man called the police...
Becker Begins 2-Year Project to Rewrite Planning Code
BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker City Council will start a comprehensive two-year project to bring their zoning code into the 21st century. At the Becker city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved publishing a request for proposal to completely rewrite the city’s zoning and planning code. City...
Bertram Sworn In as New Stearns County Commissioner
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County elected officials took the oath of office Tuesday morning and among them is Jeff Bertram. Bertram takes over for former District 3 Commissioner Jeff Mergen. All of the remaining board members who were up for election retained their seats. Second District Commissioner Joe...
Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue. The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.
Write-In Candidate to Be Sworn In On Rice City Council
RICE (WJON News) -- A write-in candidate from the November election will be officially sworn in as the newest Rice City Council member. Ken Nodo will take the oath of office during Tuesday's meeting. Nodo says he's no stranger to city government, having served on the council, as mayor and...
Stearns County Wants Sales Tax Option to Build New Jail
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners have approved a resolution asking the state legislature to authorize the county to adopt a local option sales tax to fund a new jail and Justice Center. If lawmakers approve the request, voters would need to approve the measure before it would...
