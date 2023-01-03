Read full article on original website
Related
Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?
SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?. I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed? Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions? Here is what I found.
State Patrol: Several Jackknifed Semis Around St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several jackknifed semis and vehicle spin-outs from St. Cloud to St. Michael. Sergeant Jesse Grabow encourages you to drive with caution. For the latest road conditions check out the website 511mn.org.
A Look Back at St. Cloud Weather for 2022
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has released its 2022 Climate Summary for St. Cloud. They say we had an average temperature of 42.6 degrees for the year. The normal average temperature for us is 42.9 degrees. So, pretty much spot on. While some parts of our...
Caring Minnesota Man Camps out in 40 Below Weather to Keep a Promise to Ukraine
Who made it their resolution this year to do more good? Perhaps volunteer more than last year? Do you know that person who is always doing good and inspires you to spread more kindness in this world?. For me that person is Mark J. Lindquist. He is originally from Ortonville,...
[OPINION] This Study is Laughable at Least in St Cloud
There are always these lists that come out every year. Some of them seem pretty accurate and others just seem ridiculous. This is one of those studies. Worst and Best Roads in America. Where does Minnesota rank? This totally surprised me. Minnesota comes in at number 2 on the BEST...
Gov Walz Vows To Make Recreational Marijuana A Priority In 2023
Now, with the gridlock in our State Legislature subdued a bit by a Democratic majority, Governor Walz has vowed to make the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults a priority this year in Minnesota. He also has stated that there is money budgeted to get the marijuana industry up and running in Minnesota.
The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Cathedral Getting Creative With Moving Snow
The 13+ inches of snow that fell in St. Cloud this week forced many people to adjust and that includes the folks at Cathedral High School. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He says north of the north gym snow gets pushed further down the hill by using a bucket that pushes snow into what they call the "pit".
Man Found Competent to Face Stearns County Burglary Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry has been found competent to face the charge. Thirty-two-year-old Phan Xiong is charged with 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to the charging complaint, a man called the police...
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Grants Help Study Senior Technology Use
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A dozen organizations statewide have received a grant to help older Minnesotans and individuals with disabilities use technology to connect with home and community-based services and combat social isolation. The Minnesota Department of Human Services has distributed over $4 million in grants have been distributed...
St. Cloud Truck Driver Hurt in Southwestern Minnesota Crash
ADRIAN (WJON News) -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Scot Bebo was going east on Interstate 90 in Nobles County near Adrian when he lost control of the rig and collided with the center median.
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. -- Albany Area (e-learning) -- Catholic Community Schools (closed) -- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning) -- Foley (e-learning) -- Holdingford (e-learning) -- Kimball Area (e-learning) -- Milaca (e-learning) -- Paynesville (closed) -- Princeton (e-learning) No Tiger Club. --...
Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST
WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
Skating, Sledding, Skiing Options Around St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With both cold temperatures and several snow systems in recent weeks, it is a winter wonderland in central Minnesota. Now it is time to get out and enjoy the snow. St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department says, as of Tuesday, they have turned on the...
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0