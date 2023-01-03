ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

96.7 The River

Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?

SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?. I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed? Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions? Here is what I found.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

A Look Back at St. Cloud Weather for 2022

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has released its 2022 Climate Summary for St. Cloud. They say we had an average temperature of 42.6 degrees for the year. The normal average temperature for us is 42.9 degrees. So, pretty much spot on. While some parts of our...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Cathedral Getting Creative With Moving Snow

The 13+ inches of snow that fell in St. Cloud this week forced many people to adjust and that includes the folks at Cathedral High School. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He says north of the north gym snow gets pushed further down the hill by using a bucket that pushes snow into what they call the "pit".
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man

SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Grants Help Study Senior Technology Use

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A dozen organizations statewide have received a grant to help older Minnesotans and individuals with disabilities use technology to connect with home and community-based services and combat social isolation. The Minnesota Department of Human Services has distributed over $4 million in grants have been distributed...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. -- Albany Area (e-learning) -- Catholic Community Schools (closed) -- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning) -- Foley (e-learning) -- Holdingford (e-learning) -- Kimball Area (e-learning) -- Milaca (e-learning) -- Paynesville (closed) -- Princeton (e-learning) No Tiger Club. --...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST

WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?

Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
SARTELL, MN
