Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
State Patrol: Several Jackknifed Semis Around St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several jackknifed semis and vehicle spin-outs from St. Cloud to St. Michael. Sergeant Jesse Grabow encourages you to drive with caution. For the latest road conditions check out the website 511mn.org.
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
St. Cloud Truck Driver Hurt in Southwestern Minnesota Crash
ADRIAN (WJON News) -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Scot Bebo was going east on Interstate 90 in Nobles County near Adrian when he lost control of the rig and collided with the center median.
Skating, Sledding, Skiing Options Around St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With both cold temperatures and several snow systems in recent weeks, it is a winter wonderland in central Minnesota. Now it is time to get out and enjoy the snow. St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department says, as of Tuesday, they have turned on the...
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
Nordic Ski Club Thrilled With All the Early Season Snow
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Cross country skiers are ecstatic with all the snow we've had over the past several weeks. So far for the season, St. Cloud is now up to 34.5 inches of snow, which is 16.5 inches above normal. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is...
St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. After a winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on the city, with more on the way, the city has declared a snow emergency starting midnight Wednesday night. It will remain in effect for a...
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
Cabin Fever Setting In? Book a $39 Sun Country Flight Out of Here
Is it starting to feel like the walls are closing in around you? Get out of Minnesota with a cheap flight from Sun Country Airlines. I get their promotional emails and even if I don't have the time or money to go on vacation right now, it's still fun to daydream about taking a trip.
Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST
WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
Four Ways To Be A Good Neighbor During A Minnesota Snowstorm
The snow is flying in Central Minnesota on Tuesday and with it comes an opportunity to be a great neighbor. Here are a few ideas to earn some brownie points in the neighborhood. 1. Shovel/Snowblow The Driveway of an Absent Neighbor. At the beginning of December my wife and I...
Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of central Minnesota on Tuesday. The warning will be in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will then go into effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. A...
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
St. Cloud Native Looking to Be a National Champion Again
North Dakota State senior linebacker James Kaczor is trying to do something rare...win a National Championship for a 4th time. Kaczor and the NDSU Bison play South Dakota State in the FCS college football National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas Sunday at 1:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 12:00. Kaczor joined me on WJON. What's unique about this time for Kaczor is his younger brother, John is on the team as a freshman Defensive Tackle. John was unable to join James and I due to a illness at the time of our scheduled interview.
