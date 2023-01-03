Read full article on original website
5 warning signs of a heart attack you should never ignore, from a man who dismissed his own cardiac crisis symptoms
Mark Kader, 41, works as a clinical educator for Abiomed. Doctors saved his life with the tiny heart pump, Impella, that he taught them how to use.
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Healthline
Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
AHA News: Heart Failure More Common in Heart Defect Survivors Starting at Young Age
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People born with heart defects may face a nearly ninefold higher lifetime risk for heart failure and develop it decades earlier than people born without heart abnormalities, new research shows. Though heart failure is extremely rare in young people, any occurrence...
Fatal heart attacks spike at Christmas
More people die in the U.S. from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than during any other week of the year, according to research from the American Heart Association. Driving the news: Christmas Day is the most fatal date, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Several factors...
NBC San Diego
Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease
The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
physiciansweekly.com
Hemodynamically-Guided Heart Failure Across Ejection Fraction Spectrum
The following is a summary of “Obesity Status and Physical Rehabilitation in Older Patients Hospitalized With Acute HF: Insights From REHAB-HF” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Peters et al. The reduction of heart failure (HF) hospitalizations in patients with New York Heart Association...
tctmd.com
Top Heart Failure News of 2022
Some of the biggest advances in cardiology this year fell under the umbrella of heart failure care. Leading the way were gains made by sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors across the spectrum of ejection fraction. Notable moments include the unveiling of the positive results from DELIVER (31 Across) at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Barcelona, as well as the US Food and Drug Administration’s decision to expand the indication for empagliflozin or “empa” (16 Down) to include patients with preserved ejection fraction.
The Inflated Risk of Vaccine-Induced Cardiac Arrest
During this week’s Monday Night Football game, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed moments after making a routine defensive play. Hamlin seemed to have suffered a blow to his chest shortly before losing consciousness from cardiac arrest, and his condition is grave. The source of his illness remains unclear. A study of sudden cardiac events in U.S. athletes from 2014 to 2016 found that structural abnormalities of the heart muscle or arteries and faulty electric rhythms were the most common causes; traumatic chest injuries have also been linked to such incidents, in a rare condition called commotio cordis. Still, the availability of these hypotheses did not stop online activists from blaming Hamlin’s health crisis on vaccines.
Postman died after remote GP missed symptoms, inquest hears
Postman James Dow was found dead in his van after suffering severe blood loss when an undiagnosed ulcer on his foot ruptured, a coroner was told.
🎥 Doctor explores possible cause of player's cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis – a potentially lethal stoppage of the heart caused by a strong impact to a person’s chest. The next day, the Bills announced that Hamlin had indeed experienced “cardiac arrest” but did not confirm whether the cause was commotio cordis.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
