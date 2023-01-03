Police at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 31 went to the intersection at Smith Road for a rollover crash. They found a car on its passenger side. It apparently struck the signal box. The driver was inside the car on the passenger side crying, but alert and responsive. An officer broke out the back window, sunroof and windshield to get the driver out of the car. She was safely removed. An officer noticed the smell of alcohol on her as she was removed. She denied transportation after medics checked her out. She said she was heading home and did have a few drinks. She was taken to the police station for field sobriety tests where she could call for a ride home. Her car was towed. After the tests, she was cited for drunken driving. At 3 a.m. her blood alcohol content measured 0.19, twice the legal limit. She was also cited for failure to control.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO