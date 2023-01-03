Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Car and driver bit tipsy as both are on their sides: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 31 went to the intersection at Smith Road for a rollover crash. They found a car on its passenger side. It apparently struck the signal box. The driver was inside the car on the passenger side crying, but alert and responsive. An officer broke out the back window, sunroof and windshield to get the driver out of the car. She was safely removed. An officer noticed the smell of alcohol on her as she was removed. She denied transportation after medics checked her out. She said she was heading home and did have a few drinks. She was taken to the police station for field sobriety tests where she could call for a ride home. Her car was towed. After the tests, she was cited for drunken driving. At 3 a.m. her blood alcohol content measured 0.19, twice the legal limit. She was also cited for failure to control.
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Coins from U.S. Mint stolen from porch: Berea Police Blotter
A Race Street resident called police at about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and said that a package containing $215 in silver coins had been stolen from his mailbox. The package came from the U.S. Mint. The U.S. Postal Service had notified the man at about 10 a.m. that the package...
Video: Drunk-driving suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior during traffic stops, but one drunk-driving suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip.
East Cleveland man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in head with blunt object: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
Shooting reported at Five Points Grille: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to Five Points Grille around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on a report of a disturbance involving a gun. They learned that a shooting had occurred, but those involved had already left the area. Theft: Homewood Drive. The daughter of a resident at an assisted living home reported Dec....
Long-abandoned vehicle found to have been stolen: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Mayfield apartments reported Dec. 29 that an abandoned vehicle had been parked on the property for three weeks. Responding officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willoughby Hills in November. It was towed and the owner was advised. Theft: Eastway Road. A...
No clues as to how dogs got locked up while family was away: Mayfield Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
U.S. marshals arrest 6 people, recover 4 firearms after standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Authorities arrested six people and recovered four firearms after a standoff that lasted for hours Wednesday on the city’s West Side. Michael Cullen, 35, was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and accused of violating his parole. He had prior convictions for weapons and drugs. Members...
Nursing home resident threatens to shoot neighbor: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 14, police were dispatched to Greenbriar Nursing Home regarding a threat call from the Pearl Road facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a male resident had threatened to shoot a woman who also lives at the nursing home. The suspect was charged with aggravated menacing.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Car stolen from garage while owners are home: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lorain man killed on front porch in NYE shooting
The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.
In a hurry on the road and in the gym, speeding driver arrested with steroids: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Dec. 10, police observed a white Mitsubishi Outlander with expired plates stopped at a Royalton Road gas station. The vehicle’s owner didn’t have a valid license. While talking to the driver, the man said he was waiting for his license to get “released.”. It turned out...
New Year’s Eve crash on I-76 kills man, 26, in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday on Interstate 76 when he reportedly lost control of his car and hit a bridge support, police say. The crash occurred at about 2:42 p.m. Saturday on I-76 east near the exit to Kenmore Boulevard. The victim was driving a Ford Fiesta when the car lost control and went off the right side of the highway, police say.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0