Medina, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland.com

Car and driver bit tipsy as both are on their sides: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 31 went to the intersection at Smith Road for a rollover crash. They found a car on its passenger side. It apparently struck the signal box. The driver was inside the car on the passenger side crying, but alert and responsive. An officer broke out the back window, sunroof and windshield to get the driver out of the car. She was safely removed. An officer noticed the smell of alcohol on her as she was removed. She denied transportation after medics checked her out. She said she was heading home and did have a few drinks. She was taken to the police station for field sobriety tests where she could call for a ride home. Her car was towed. After the tests, she was cited for drunken driving. At 3 a.m. her blood alcohol content measured 0.19, twice the legal limit. She was also cited for failure to control.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Year’s Eve crash on I-76 kills man, 26, in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday on Interstate 76 when he reportedly lost control of his car and hit a bridge support, police say. The crash occurred at about 2:42 p.m. Saturday on I-76 east near the exit to Kenmore Boulevard. The victim was driving a Ford Fiesta when the car lost control and went off the right side of the highway, police say.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
