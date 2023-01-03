Read full article on original website
Man arrested after 60-year-old woman wounded by shooting on MBTA bus
A 33-year-old man is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) charge, along with other firearm-related charges. A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station last week. MBTA Transit Police arrested Dason Alves of...
Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse
BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Providence man gets 40 years for shooting officer
A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court
A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts
Middleborough school staffer placed on leave following alleged assault of student
The Middleborough Police Department is looking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery charges following an alleged incident involving a fifth-grade student. Middleborough Police Department Chief Joseph Perkins said the department is seeking to charge a part-time cafeteria monitor at Mary K. Goode Elementary School with...
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Cambridge man shot and killed by police identified by District Attorney
Authorities released new information Wednesday night detailing the events that led Cambridge police to shoot and kill a 20-year-old man armed with a long knife as he allegedly advanced toward officers with the weapon. The man — identified by local officials as Sayed Faisal, a Cambridge resident — died at...
Boston Woman Brings Gun To Court For Boyfriend's Firearms Trial: DA
It's not exactly a love story for the ages. A 22-year-old woman tried to bring a loaded pistol into a Boston courthouse this week as she went to support her boyfriend, who was being arraigned on firearms charges, authorities said. Octavia Kelly, of Boston, faces charges of possession…
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
Ana Walshe, 39-year-old Cohasset resident, is missing, police say
Walshe was last seen at her Cohasset home just as 2023 began. Police in Cohasset are asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Walshe, a resident of the town, was last seen at her home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, just after midnight, according to police.
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
Mattapan teacher hospitalized after attempting to stop school fight, report says
A teacher went to the hospital Wednesday after intervening in a fight between students at Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, according to a report. Boston police responded at around 3:30 p.m. to the incident, which was off campus and after classes were dismissed, NBC 10 reported.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
Worcester police warn residents of increase in car break-ins
Worcester police are warning residents to be cautious after an increase in car break-ins in the area around Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler streets. The police posted to their social media accounts Thursday reminding resident to take preventative measures including: locking their car doors, removing or hiding any valuables, securing their property, completely closing their windows, parking in well-lit areas, avoiding parking between large vehicles, installing an audible alarms and parking in attended lots.
Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers
A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
WMUR.com
Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
