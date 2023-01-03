ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers

A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
NASHUA, NH
