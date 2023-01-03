ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, IL

Sheriff's deputy from Athens will fill out Butler's term in 87th ending Jan. 11

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWNQ2_0k1mlP0d00

Jason Huffman, a Menard County sheriff's deputy and a police officer in Sherman, was sworn in Monday to serve the remainder of state Rep. Tim Butler's term in the 87th District in the Illinois legislature.

Huffman, who lives in Athens, will serve until noon Jan. 11.

Huffman was administered the oath by Associate Judge Kevin Tippey of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court at the Menard County courthouse in Petersburg.

Butler, a Republican from Springfield, attended the swearing-in.

Huffman has been a sheriff's deputy for a little more than 16 years and an officer in Sherman for more than seven years.

Butler was elected to a General Assembly seat in the 95th District in November. Butler defeated Kent Gray in the June 28 Republican primary and ran unopposed in the fall.

Butler resigned effective Sunday to become president of the Illinois Railroad Association . He served eight years in the legislature and was the assistant Republican leader.

A committee composed of Republican Central Committee chairs in Sangamon, Christian and Macon counties is voting on Butler's replacement in the 95th. Sangamon RCC Chair Dianne Barghouti Hardwick will hold the plurality of votes since the county had the majority of ballots cast to re-elect Butler in November.

The replacement vote is Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Auyt3_0k1mlP0d00

Dr. William "Bill" Hauter , R-Morton, won the new 87th House District. Hauter was sworn in Sunday as the new representative in the 88th District after Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, resigned after nearly 24 years in the legislature.

Sommer didn't seek re-election in the fall.

Like Huffman, Hauter's term in the 88th will be short-lived. Hauter will assume his seat in the 87th on Jan. 11.

The new district encompasses east Sangamon County along Interstate 72. It goes into Logan and Tazewell counties and also loops into parts of Macon and DeWitt counties.

The General Assembly reconvenes in Springfield on Wednesday. The session goes through Saturday and then comes back Tuesday. The General Assembly inauguration is Jan. 11.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sheriff's deputy from Athens will fill out Butler's term in 87th ending Jan. 11

