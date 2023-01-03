ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin Update: Buffalo Bills Star Suffered ‘Cardiac Arrest’

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Following the shocking incident at the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati game, a new update has been released regarding Damar Hamlin’s current condition. The Bills’ defensive back reportedly suffered cardiac arrest while on the field.

Hamlin collapsed on the field at the 5:58 mark in the first quarter of the game. Paramedics were brought onto the field and CPR was reportedly administered twice. He was then rushed to the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

According to the Buffalo Bills’ latest Twitter update, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the game. “His heartbeat was restored on the field,” the team reported in a Twitter post. “And he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

NFL fans took to the update to express their support for Damar Hamlin during the ordeal. “Praying for Damar and his recovery,” one fan wrote. Amazing effort and work by the medical personnel at the Bengals stadium and at UC Medical Center. For how horrifying and hopeless it seemed when he collapsed … we witnessed a miracle tonight. Keep fighting Damar.”

After Damar Hamlin was taken off the field by medical personnel, the NFL quickly suspended the game.

Details About Damar Hamlin’s Condition

While speaking to CNN, Cincinnati Enquirer’s sports reporter Kelsey Conway recalled the scene on the field as being “horrifying” after the Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed.

“It seemed to be very bad when they weren’t moving,” Conway said about the medical personnel assisting Damar Hamlin. She further stated that based on the games she has covered, medical personnel tries to move players off the field as quickly as possible. However, in the case of Hamlin, responders struggled to get him into the ambulance.

“It was really unclear what exactly was going on,” she continued. “We knew it had something to do with the heart. You knew something tragic happened, but you just didn’t know.”

Conway then said that NFL’s Emergency Action Plan was activated in response to Damar Hamlin’s collapse. This kind of plan includes an ambulance and the highest Level 1 trauma center, and airway traffic control to be used.

“They never want things like this to happen,” Conway said. “But they are prepared for situations like this. And they were eager to get him to better care as quickly as they could. He had a police escort take him in the ambulance. So, he got there pretty quickly.”

