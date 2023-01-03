ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
Former Texas House District 87 representative dies

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died

VIDEO: Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month. VIDEO: Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week. Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness. New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST.
