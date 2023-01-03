ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
doppleronline.ca

Call for auditions! Huntsville’s Got Talent 2023 registration now open

The search is on for local Muskoka talent to step into the spotlight. Registration and auditions are now open for Huntsville’s Got Talent 2023. Entrants must submit their registration forms and audition videos by Friday, February 3. Anyone who is interested will find details on how to enter at www.huntsvillesgottalent.com.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cobblestone Hotel moves ahead

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a public hearing, the Cullman Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the short-form subdivision for the Cobblestone Hotel property at 1835 Main Ave. SW.  The new hotel, with a more central location than the ample lodging choices along Alabama Highway 157, promises “big city quality, small town values” with a fitness center, 24 hour Starbucks coffee service and an on-site, 24-hour convenience store.  The planning commission also held a public hearing to move the lot line for a property at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The short-form subdivision was approved.  Lastly, the short-form subdivision for property on County Road 1402, to be divided into five lots, was tabled until February’s planning commission meeting. County Road 1402 runs from Alabama Highway 157 by Ponder Wrecker and Auto to County Road 1435/Eva Road.  Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery

On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street

Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
HARTSELLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

It’s Wayback Wednesday!: Huntsville Curling Club rises from the ashes | Sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty

It’s Wayback Wednesday, sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty!. On Thursday afternoon, February 8, 1951, a fierce blaze completely gutted the Huntsville Curling Club and robbed the club of not only their headquarters but also took most of their stones and prized possessions. And so...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
retrofitmagazine.com

Parking Garage Update Plays Pivotal Role in Area Redevelopment

Branch Technology, a construction-technology company that 3D prints facades for commercial buildings, recently played a pivotal role in the redevelopment of the Monroe Street parking garage in Huntsville, Ala. The parking deck facade needed to be “attractive and dynamic,” because it is central in the redevelopment of the Big Spring Park area, home to new hotels, entertainment venues, and bars and restaurants.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
courierjournal.net

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Provides Great Winter Recreation Opportunity and Celebrates Conservation Success Story

About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville

BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
