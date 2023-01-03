CULLMAN, Ala. – After a public hearing, the Cullman Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the short-form subdivision for the Cobblestone Hotel property at 1835 Main Ave. SW. The new hotel, with a more central location than the ample lodging choices along Alabama Highway 157, promises “big city quality, small town values” with a fitness center, 24 hour Starbucks coffee service and an on-site, 24-hour convenience store. The planning commission also held a public hearing to move the lot line for a property at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The short-form subdivision was approved. Lastly, the short-form subdivision for property on County Road 1402, to be divided into five lots, was tabled until February’s planning commission meeting. County Road 1402 runs from Alabama Highway 157 by Ponder Wrecker and Auto to County Road 1435/Eva Road. Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO