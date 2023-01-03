Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
doppleronline.ca
Call for auditions! Huntsville’s Got Talent 2023 registration now open
The search is on for local Muskoka talent to step into the spotlight. Registration and auditions are now open for Huntsville’s Got Talent 2023. Entrants must submit their registration forms and audition videos by Friday, February 3. Anyone who is interested will find details on how to enter at www.huntsvillesgottalent.com.
U.S. Space & Rocket Center soars as Huntsville’s top attraction
With Artemis I and Orion getting off the ground in 2022, it’s probably no surprise that the U.S. Space and Rocket Center continues to soar as the top attraction not only in Huntsville, but also the state. But other attractions in the Rocket City such as the Huntsville Botanical...
11th Annual ‘Festival of the Cranes’ set for Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur.
Cobblestone Hotel moves ahead
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a public hearing, the Cullman Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the short-form subdivision for the Cobblestone Hotel property at 1835 Main Ave. SW. The new hotel, with a more central location than the ample lodging choices along Alabama Highway 157, promises “big city quality, small town values” with a fitness center, 24 hour Starbucks coffee service and an on-site, 24-hour convenience store. The planning commission also held a public hearing to move the lot line for a property at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The short-form subdivision was approved. Lastly, the short-form subdivision for property on County Road 1402, to be divided into five lots, was tabled until February’s planning commission meeting. County Road 1402 runs from Alabama Highway 157 by Ponder Wrecker and Auto to County Road 1435/Eva Road. Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery
On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
doppleronline.ca
It’s Wayback Wednesday!: Huntsville Curling Club rises from the ashes | Sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty
It’s Wayback Wednesday, sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty!. On Thursday afternoon, February 8, 1951, a fierce blaze completely gutted the Huntsville Curling Club and robbed the club of not only their headquarters but also took most of their stones and prized possessions. And so...
retrofitmagazine.com
Parking Garage Update Plays Pivotal Role in Area Redevelopment
Branch Technology, a construction-technology company that 3D prints facades for commercial buildings, recently played a pivotal role in the redevelopment of the Monroe Street parking garage in Huntsville, Ala. The parking deck facade needed to be “attractive and dynamic,” because it is central in the redevelopment of the Big Spring Park area, home to new hotels, entertainment venues, and bars and restaurants.
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
Flights drop as low as $39 in Breeze Airways ticket sale
For a limited time, Breeze Airways customers can fly out of Huntsville International Airport for very low prices during their Bucket List sale.
courierjournal.net
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Provides Great Winter Recreation Opportunity and Celebrates Conservation Success Story
About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
WAAY-TV
Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting
A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment. Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife. Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act...
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
256today.com
Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
2023 is here. Here's what's next for Huntsville and Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Madison County is the second most visited county in the entire state. Right behind Baldwin County, which you guessed it, is home to Alabama's Gulf Shore beaches!. But this is a perfect spot for The Rocket City to be, as we don't want to grow too...
