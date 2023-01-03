Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME hogs weaken, cattle rise as winter storms hit livestock
CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures fell to their lowest price in more than two weeks on Wednesday and live cattle futures strengthened as snowstorms continued to disrupt livestock operations. Feeder cattle futures reached their highest price since September. Wintry weather in the northern U.S. Plains...
Agriculture Online
USDA corn estimates are accurate overall, says review
The government often is the best source of information about U.S. corn plantings, yields per acre, production, and likely season-average prices, said three researchers who analyzed 80 studies on the accuracy and market impact of USDA reports involving corn. “USDA helps uncover these market conditions for all market participants, thereby providing a level playing field for all, even though the process is sometimes bumpy,” they concluded.
Agriculture Online
Corn closes flat; soybeans in the red | Thursday, January 5, 2023
Corn ended the day unchanged from the overnight trade at $6.54. Soybeans closed down 9¢ to $14.74. CBOT wheat is up a penny. KC wheat is down a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢. Live cattle are also unchanged. Lean hogs are down $1.40. Feeder cattle are down...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat up 5 cents; corn up 4-5 cents; soy up 12-15 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures climb overnight, though gains were capped...
Agriculture Online
Strong farmland values to continue into 2023
The land market momentum that began in late 2021 accelerated into 2022 and was driven by competition for high quality cropland, resulting in record sales and overall increases in land values across the country, according to Farmers National Company. In most cases, landowners selling property experienced values never-before-seen for their...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises from 2-week low, Black Sea supplies limit gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for the first time in three sessions on bargain-buying, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region provided a lid on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked higher, with both contracts reclaiming some of the previous session's losses.
Agriculture Online
Corn closes down 16¢ | Wednesday, January 4, 2023
March corn ended the day down 16¢ to $6.55. Soybeans started the day up, but ended down 7¢. CBOT wheat is down 29¢. KC wheat is down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Cory Bratland with Kluis Commodity Advisors says pressure on grains is coming from fund selling today.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat posts biggest weekly loss in six months; soy jumps
(Adds closing prices, analyst comments, details on Argentina weather) CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures weakened on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline in six months as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices, analysts said. Soybean and soymeal futures rallied...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures hit two-week lows on demand concerns
Wheat futures curbed by cheaper Black Sea supplies. CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures set two-week lows on Wednesday as concerns about weakening demand hung over commodity markets. Investor worries about economic headwinds, including the impact of a surge of COVID-19 cases in China, were encouraging...
Agriculture Online
Book your annual crop insurance checkup now
The morning of August 10, 2020, Dave Hommel was walking his fields in Grundy County, Iowa. The wind was picking up and he knew a big storm was on its way when he saw oak trees starting to bend. The derecho was coming with wind speeds exceeding 120 mph. When...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise as drought threaten Argentine crop; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's losses, as concerns over a lack of rains in top supplier Argentina supported prices. Corn also ticked higher, while wheat prices eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures near two-week lows in broad selloff
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - CME Group livestock futures hit their lowest prices in about two weeks on Tuesday on profit-taking and widespread selling that dragged down commodity and financial markets, analysts said. Traders booked profit in live cattle after the most-active contract reached a fresh high on Thursday, brokers...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat ends higher in turnaround from nearly four-week low
(Adds closing prices, details on Argentina weather) Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures turned higher on short covering and bargain buying on Thursday after dropping to their lowest price in almost four weeks, analysts said. Corn and soybeans set two-week lows as concerns about demand and economic headwinds, including the...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures touch three-week low
CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures set a three-week low on Thursday, under pressure from losses in broader markets and following recent weakness in cash hog prices, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also ended lower as the market pulled back one day after hitting a September...
Agriculture Online
Wheat set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on ample global supplies
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, but the market was on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked up, recouping some of recent losses with both markets set to end the week in negative territory.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans regain the week's losses at close | Friday, January 6, 2023
Soybeans closed up 21¢ to end the week at $14.92, regaining the losses since Tuesday's close. Corn closed up less than a penny at $6.53. CBOT wheat ended the day down 4¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢. Live cattle closed down...
Agriculture Online
Plan for prolonged period of higher interest rates, analysts tell farmers
The highest interest rates in years will complicate farm finances, and operators should expect higher rates to persist for several years as part of efforts to quash inflation, said a team of agricultural economists on Wednesday. Farmers will pay more when they borrow money, face higher break-even levels on investments, and feel downward pressure on the value of farmland, their largest asset.
