Peechez
3d ago
DENIED!!! He's only going to continue with crime, He's in survival mode and has ZERO care for anyone or anything in his way ..
Man with ‘mental condition’ shot, chased from home he thought was his, Snellville police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two men are in custody in Gwinnett County after police say they chased and shot a man in a Snellville neighborhood. Officers say they were called to reports of a burglary just before 9 a.m. on Lake Commons Court. While they were responding, they found a...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon
ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Family claims they were not notified of suspect's court appearance
The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta are reacting to an arrest in the case. The family of Justin Powell says they are thankful, but also disappointed.
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom of Eric Holmes, killed by police, meets with GBI
A mother's fight for justice continues. Eric Holmes was shot and killed outside his job by a Clayton County police officer just four days before Thanksgiving.
Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a father and daughter Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession. Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested after stabbing man on Hollywood Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in custody after stabbing a man during an altercation. Police responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW just after 7 p.m. Jan. 5. They found a man who had multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that he had gotten into a...
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County officials arrest suspect wanted in 2021 murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have arrested a man wanted in Clayton County for shooting multiple people and killing one back in 2021. Police say Daniel Allen, 18, drove into The Life at Pine Grove apartment complex in Riverdale before jumping out of his vehicle and firing a weapon on Oct. 26, 2021.
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over alleged conditions
JONESBORO, Ga. — Sleeping on feces and urine-filled floors, living without heat, and witnessing violence --- those are some of the allegations surfacing about the Clayton County Jail. The girlfriend of a current inmate reached out to 11Alive with concerns about his safety. The inmate's girlfriend sent 11Alive a...
Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV suspected in a hit-and-run accident that left a Hampton woman seriously injured Monday night.
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated
ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
Comments / 8