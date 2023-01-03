ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon

ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
SNELLVILLE, GA
11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman arrested after stabbing man on Hollywood Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in custody after stabbing a man during an altercation. Police responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW just after 7 p.m. Jan. 5. They found a man who had multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that he had gotten into a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County officials arrest suspect wanted in 2021 murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have arrested a man wanted in Clayton County for shooting multiple people and killing one back in 2021. Police say Daniel Allen, 18, drove into The Life at Pine Grove apartment complex in Riverdale before jumping out of his vehicle and firing a weapon on Oct. 26, 2021.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
ATLANTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated

ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
ATLANTA, GA

