Gloria J. Crary
July 16, 1943 - Dec. 18, 2022. Gloria J. Crary, 79, died early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her immediate family. Her quick wit and playful banter will be missed by all. Loving, caring, thoughtful, funny and driven are just a few words that her family used to describe her.
Charles J. Brown
Charles J. Brown, 83, left this world, but not our hearts on December 5, 2022, after many years of multiple health issues. Charles was born to Charles F. and Roseanna Brown of Blooming Grove. Preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife...
James C. Oldfield
James C. Oldfield, 85, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on December 7, 1937, in Eau Claire, the son of John and Eleanor (Pendergast) Oldfield. He grew up in the Altoona area and graduated from Altoona High School. After high school, Jim faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed for the majority of his time in the Army at Fort Bliss of New Mexico. After an honorable discharge, Jim returned to Wisconsin and began working for the Waukesha Engine Company.
Duane R. Gourlie (Melf)
Sept. 9, 1946 - Jan. 3, 2023. Duane R. Gourlie (Melf), 76, lifelong Mayville resident, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc with his loving wife, Denise, by his side. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, January 9, at 12 noon...
Gayle Klusken
May 26, 1949 - Dec. 31, 2022. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Gayle Klusken, age 73, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and friend. She never stopped asking questions and seeking answers... reading and learning as much as possible about a variety of subjects.
Donna L. Berg
Feb. 3, 1947 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donna L. Berg, age 75 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022. Donna was born February 3, 1947, in Beaver Dam, to Myrtle D. (nee Mattson) and Merrill J. Berg. She graduated Beaver Dam High School, class of 1965. Donna continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Oshkosh. She was a vocal and general music teacher at Central Middle School in Hartford for 33 years. Donna was a member of the Hartford Community Chorus, the Wisconsin Music and Educators Association, the National Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Omicron. She was also a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Hartford.
LaMont ‘Monty’ James Schaefer
March 5, 1944 - Dec. 30, 2022. LaMont “Monty” James Schaefer, born March 5, 1944, in Waukesha, to deceased Ernest and Grace (Sayles) Schaefer, passed on December 30, 2022. LaMont was the youngest son of eight children. He is survived by the love of his life, LuAnn (Strode)...
Steven ‘Steveo’ W. Brycki
Sept. 4, 1958 - Jan. 2, 2023. Steven “Steveo” W. Brycki, 64, of Dousman, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. Steven was born on September 4, 1958, in Milwaukee the son of Robert and Monica (Kowalski)...
Lois Ellen Debbink
Lois Ellen Debbink (Ellen) died peacefully at the age of 91 on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 4:28 p.m. at St. John’s on The Lake. Ellen was a retired special education teacher, gifted athlete (tennis and golf), bridge shark, world traveler and philanthropist. Progressive, daring and unfailingly classy, she also had a true heart for the underprivileged and was beloved for her generous spirit. Ellen was preceded in death by both her parents, Claude John Debbink and Lois Elenor (nee Jacobs) Debbink; her longtime companion, Stan Simon; her grandniece, Sarah Joan (nee Debbink) Langenkamp; and many close friends.
Walter J. Bingen
Walter J. Bingen of West Bend died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Hartford at the age of 97 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Hartmann), in 2006 and a son in 1959. Wally worked at the West Bend...
Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March
HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing...
Grant James Peterson
Dec. 15, 2002 - Dec. 28, 2022. Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022, as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson on December 15, 2002. He was baptized into the family of Christ on December 29, 2002, and confirmed on May 21, 2017, both at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in West Bend. We can take comfort in the confirmation verse he chose, “As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.” 2 Samuel 22:31. Grant did not hesitate to say that he would be in heaven with Jesus when he died. He knew that when his race here on Earth was done, he would obtain the ultimate prize - eternal life and salvation won for him and freely given through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
Sandra ‘Sandy’ MacPherson (Sabend)
July 18, 1948 - Dec. 31, 2022. Sandra “Sandy” MacPherson (Sabend) of Waukesha died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born in Waukesha on July 18, 1948, the daughter of Joseph and Romelle (Gamroth) Sabend. Sandy loved genealogy and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14
DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
Donald A. Kasten
June 27, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2022. Donald passed away peacefully into his new heavenly home surrounded by family on Friday, December 23, 2022. Donald is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joanne, and his children Michael (Paula), Kathy (Tomar) Strey, Patrick (Amy), Timothy, Daniel, Kevin (Kim), Terry (Lisa) and Erin (Don) Hooge. Proud papa to 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Brother to Corby (Dale) and Wayne (Dolly Janet). Further survived by other family and friends.
Shirley A. Maile
June 22, 1934 - Dec. 27, 2022. Shirley A. Maile passed away on December 27, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in West Allis on June 22, 1934, to parents Bernard and Mary Tompkins (nee Merschdorf). Shirley attended North View and Waukesha High School. After high school,...
Marilynn Mae Nowak (Hokenson)
Feb. 5, 1933 - Dec. 29, 2022. Marilynn Mae Nowak (Hokenson), age 89, of North Prairie, passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Marilynn was born February 5, 1933, in Milwaukee, to Theodore and Josephine (Marcic) Hokenson. She married George L. Nowak on November 20, 1954, in Milwaukee.
Ocon bound for elite tournament
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
Fantasy Flowers owner retiring after running business for nearly 40 years
THIENSVILLE — Forty years after opening a business with less than $800 to her name, the owner of one of Thiensville's most beloved stores said that all good things must come to an end. Fantasy Flowers owner Nancy Witte-Dycus said that it is time to turn in the keys...
Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health
OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
