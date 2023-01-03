ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

What’s in a name? Taking a look at Vermont dialect and pronunciation

Officials say municipal and nonprofit utilities alone accounted for upwards of $2 million in damage. That does not take into account privately-owned Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state,. Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino. Updated: 4 hours ago. A proposal is in the works...
The Center Square

Vermont border sector leads northern border with illicit crossings

(The Center Square) – The Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, leads the northern border in illicit border crossings, Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. Agents in the past few months are continuing to see a record number of foreign nationals illegally enter New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Canada. “In less than three months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the entire previous fiscal year,” Garcia said. “Our agents are committed to their...
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding

Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and...
VTDigger

‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
WCAX

Raw Video: Gov. Scott inaugural address

Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Updated: 7 hours ago. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into...
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
WCAX

Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness

It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive

Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens

Residents of Fairfax can learn more about the 36.5 million dollar improvement project of BFA-Fairfax. Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire. It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping trees are down and out of the house. Dog reported stolen...
WCAX

Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can receive funding for their green practices. Applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Farmers that are reducing the phosphorus losses from the fields will be paid based on performance. So in theory the better they do...
