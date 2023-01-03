BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.

BARRE, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO