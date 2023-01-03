Read full article on original website
What’s in a name? Taking a look at Vermont dialect and pronunciation
Officials say municipal and nonprofit utilities alone accounted for upwards of $2 million in damage. That does not take into account privately-owned Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state,. Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino. Updated: 4 hours ago. A proposal is in the works...
Vermont border sector leads northern border with illicit crossings
(The Center Square) – The Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, leads the northern border in illicit border crossings, Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. Agents in the past few months are continuing to see a record number of foreign nationals illegally enter New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Canada. “In less than three months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the entire previous fiscal year,” Garcia said. “Our agents are committed to their...
Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding
Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and...
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Final Reading: An accusation of retaliation in the Vermont House
Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield, was a vocal opponent of Vermont’s reproductive rights amendment. She believes her advocacy work led to her removal from the House Health Care Committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: An accusation of retaliation in the Vermont House.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
Raw Video: Gov. Scott inaugural address
Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Updated: 7 hours ago. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into...
Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here
A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
COVID cases up slightly but no sign of post-holiday season surge in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by the holiday season. But cases are up slightly and health officials are recommending some precautions. The Vermont Department of Health says in emergency departments around the state,...
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive
Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens
Residents of Fairfax can learn more about the 36.5 million dollar improvement project of BFA-Fairfax. Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire. It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping trees are down and out of the house. Dog reported stolen...
New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride
A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. $200,000 grant to create guided interviews, to assist people with court documents. Balint and Welch to be sworn in, Leahy’s...
Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can receive funding for their green practices. Applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Farmers that are reducing the phosphorus losses from the fields will be paid based on performance. So in theory the better they do...
