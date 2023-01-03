ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Raw Video: Gov. Scott inaugural address

Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of '98

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. The Champlain Islands were one of the hardest hit areas in Vermont by the 1998 ice...
Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding

Remembering Vermont's big ice storm 25 years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
What's in a name? Taking a look at Vermont dialect and pronunciation

Officials say municipal and nonprofit utilities alone accounted for upwards of $2 million in damage. That does not take into account privately-owned Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state.
Vermont's preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive

Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont's 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can receive funding for their green practices. Applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Farmers that are reducing the phosphorus losses from the fields will be paid based on performance. So in theory the better they do...
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. "The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don't know about them, they're not doing that," said the society's Teresa Greene.
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill

The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout.
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
New Hampshire's Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens

Residents of Fairfax can learn more about the 36.5 million dollar improvement project of BFA-Fairfax.
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. "We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We're also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities," said VTrans' Mandy White.
Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.

Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett's Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he's seen winters change a lot over that time. "We have far more milder days than we used to," he said. "We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below."
