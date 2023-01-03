James C. Oldfield, 85, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on December 7, 1937, in Eau Claire, the son of John and Eleanor (Pendergast) Oldfield. He grew up in the Altoona area and graduated from Altoona High School. After high school, Jim faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed for the majority of his time in the Army at Fort Bliss of New Mexico. After an honorable discharge, Jim returned to Wisconsin and began working for the Waukesha Engine Company.

