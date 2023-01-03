Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Couldn’t Go Minute Before Awkward Spat
For a few minutes Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually produced some halfway compelling conversation before the focus eventually returned to another LeBron James discussion. Bayless once again came under fire this week, this time for an arguably insensitive tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed...
Positive Update Provided On Damar Hamlin’s Condition Following Collapse
After nearly 24 hours of waiting, some good news has finally been reported on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe,” Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweeted Tuesday. “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery
The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Damar Hamlin Talking Again, Delivers Message To Bills Teammates
Damar Hamlin’s miraculous recovery reportedly took another gigantic leap Friday morning. The Buffalo Bills safety remains in a Cincinnati hospital following his terrifying in-game collapse Monday night, but his breathing tube has been removed, the Bills announced Friday. The Bills also mentioned Hamlin has been able to speak with...
Ian Rapoport Lays Out NFL’s Options For Bills-Bengals Game After Postponement
The health and recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to be at the top of mind for those around the NFL community, and rightfully so, the uncertainty regarding the now-postponed Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has presented some questions. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest...
What Sean McDermott Told Zac Taylor After Damar Hamlin’s Injury
After watching Damar Hamlin go down in terrifying fashion Monday night, Sean McDermott instantly was no longer interested in coaching a football game. The Bills head coach expressed as much to his Week 17 counterpart, Zac Taylor, as the pair convened after the Buffalo safety left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance. Hamlin needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he made his way to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
Joe Burrow Reveals Bengals’ Preference For Postponed Bills Game
As it stands, the final week of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up Sunday night at Lambeau Field. But even after the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers complete their all-important matchup, there might be one more game to be played. The status of the Bills-Bengals contest remains...
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Shares How Tee Higgins Went ‘Above And Beyond’
The family and friends of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin clearly do not want Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins to be caught in the crossfire after an extremely unfortunate situation. Higgins was the one who collided with Hamlin during “Monday Night Football,” a collision that prompted Hamlin to suffer from...
Bengals’ Tee Higgins ‘In Good Place’ After Collison With Damar Hamlin
While many NFL teams focused their energy on injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, there was also support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins had been part of a seemingly normal football collision with Hamlin that became incredibly serious when the 24-year-old fell to the turf. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed immediate CPR performed on him to restore his heartbeat.
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
How Cancellation Of Bills-Bengals Affected NFL Futures Bets
The NFL decided to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals “Monday Night Football” game as teams prepare for Week 18 and the postseason. Safety Damar Hamlin’s condition has gotten better since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday. The positive updates are a sigh of relief for his teammates, who are preparing for their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.
Damar Hamlin Update: ‘Promising’ News On Injured Bills Safety
Wednesday morning yielded a positive update on the status of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center received “promising readings that they had been hoping to see by (Wednesday) morning,” Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told ESPN’s Coley Harvey.
What New AFC Playoff Changes Mean For Ravens-Bengals
The NFL owners approved the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs. An adjustment was needed after the league announced it would cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game following safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday night. The Bills and the Bengals had a chance at the...
What Bill Belichick Said About Patriots-Bills Game Uncertainty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to play Sunday in Buffalo — for now. The Week 18 matchup, which carries significant playoff implications for both teams, has been a topic of interest with Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Both teams, and the NFL, have behaved this week as if the game will be played as scheduled, but league executive Troy Vincent on Wednesday opened the door for a possible postponement.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0