Cincinnati, OH

NESN

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Couldn’t Go Minute Before Awkward Spat

For a few minutes Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually produced some halfway compelling conversation before the focus eventually returned to another LeBron James discussion. Bayless once again came under fire this week, this time for an arguably insensitive tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed...
NESN

Positive Update Provided On Damar Hamlin’s Condition Following Collapse

After nearly 24 hours of waiting, some good news has finally been reported on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe,” Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweeted Tuesday. “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.
NESN

Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery

The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NESN

NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals

The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Damar Hamlin Talking Again, Delivers Message To Bills Teammates

Damar Hamlin’s miraculous recovery reportedly took another gigantic leap Friday morning. The Buffalo Bills safety remains in a Cincinnati hospital following his terrifying in-game collapse Monday night, but his breathing tube has been removed, the Bills announced Friday. The Bills also mentioned Hamlin has been able to speak with...
NESN

What Sean McDermott Told Zac Taylor After Damar Hamlin’s Injury

After watching Damar Hamlin go down in terrifying fashion Monday night, Sean McDermott instantly was no longer interested in coaching a football game. The Bills head coach expressed as much to his Week 17 counterpart, Zac Taylor, as the pair convened after the Buffalo safety left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance. Hamlin needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he made his way to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bengals’ Tee Higgins ‘In Good Place’ After Collison With Damar Hamlin

While many NFL teams focused their energy on injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, there was also support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins had been part of a seemingly normal football collision with Hamlin that became incredibly serious when the 24-year-old fell to the turf. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed immediate CPR performed on him to restore his heartbeat.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

How Cancellation Of Bills-Bengals Affected NFL Futures Bets

The NFL decided to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals “Monday Night Football” game as teams prepare for Week 18 and the postseason. Safety Damar Hamlin’s condition has gotten better since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday. The positive updates are a sigh of relief for his teammates, who are preparing for their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Damar Hamlin Update: ‘Promising’ News On Injured Bills Safety

Wednesday morning yielded a positive update on the status of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center received “promising readings that they had been hoping to see by (Wednesday) morning,” Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told ESPN’s Coley Harvey.
NESN

What New AFC Playoff Changes Mean For Ravens-Bengals

The NFL owners approved the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs. An adjustment was needed after the league announced it would cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game following safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday night. The Bills and the Bengals had a chance at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

What Bill Belichick Said About Patriots-Bills Game Uncertainty

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to play Sunday in Buffalo — for now. The Week 18 matchup, which carries significant playoff implications for both teams, has been a topic of interest with Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Both teams, and the NFL, have behaved this week as if the game will be played as scheduled, but league executive Troy Vincent on Wednesday opened the door for a possible postponement.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

NESN

