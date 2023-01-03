Jimmy Dean Johnston, Sr., 71, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born July 12, 1951, the youngest child and only son of Clifford and Martha Jo (Derryberry) Johnston, in Dennison, Texas. His family later relocated to Salina, Kansas where he enlisted in the US Army where he served 2 tours in Vietnam and Thailand over 4 years of active service. He relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1976 where he lived for 20 years before permanently moving back to Salina, Kansas to care for his mother.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO