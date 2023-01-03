Read full article on original website
Equifest Coming Back to Salina
One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming back to Salina. Equifest of Kansas is preparing for its 26th year. The event will be riding into to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds in Salina in March. Equifest is...
Jimmy Dean Johnston, Sr
Jimmy Dean Johnston, Sr., 71, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born July 12, 1951, the youngest child and only son of Clifford and Martha Jo (Derryberry) Johnston, in Dennison, Texas. His family later relocated to Salina, Kansas where he enlisted in the US Army where he served 2 tours in Vietnam and Thailand over 4 years of active service. He relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1976 where he lived for 20 years before permanently moving back to Salina, Kansas to care for his mother.
Rodney R. Sippel
Rodney R. Sippel, Assaria, Kansas, passed away January 4, 2023, at the age of 69 after a lengthy illness. He was born September 26, 1953, to the late Arthur C. and Artha E. (Bogart) Sippel. Rodney was a truck driver, for many years working as an over the road driver....
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
VIDEO: Firefighters Free Men Trapped in Trench
Salina Firefighters Friday evening rescued two workers from a private plumbing company who became trapped when a trench they were working in collapsed around them. The incident happened at around 4:45 on Edwards Street near the entrance of the Salina South High School east parking lot. Salina Fire Chief Tony...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Update: Both victims of the Salina trench collapse have been rescued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse in Salina that occurred Friday evening.
Expanded Most Wanted Online
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Marysville Sweeps Abilene
Pictured is Brax Fisher, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Abilene – The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a fast start courtesy of 6’ Junior Claira Dannefer. She scored all 12 of Abilene’s points in the opening quarter. Unfortunately, Dannefer would be held to 2 points the rest of the night and the Cowgirls would struggle to score.
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Adair, Tyra Lynn; 22; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Brown,...
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
South splits at Newton, Girls win OT thriller
The Salina South Cougars split their double-header at Newton on Friday night, with the girls earing a 36-30 OT win, and the boys dropping a tough loss 66-56. GIRLS: Salina South , Newton 30 (OT) A defensive battle broke out last night inside of Ravenscroft Gym in Newton, with neither...
Minneapolis Lions split with the Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday Night
Minneapolis traveled to Gypsum to take on state ranked Southeast of Saline on Friday night and it was the lady Lions pulling off the upset in game the early game and the boys falling to the Trojans. GIRLS: Minneapolis 47, SES 41. This was a highly anticipated matchup for both...
Salina Man Played For Phog Allen
When the winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, celebrates its 125th year of play Satureday a Salina man who may be the oldest living KU letterman is expected to be there. 94-year-old Aubrey Linville, who grew up in Salina, is at age 94 likely to be the oldest surviving...
United Way Event Raises $30K
A year-end Salina Area United Way fundraiser generated $30,000 for the organization. According to the United Way, a total of $30,000 was raised thanks to the community and attendees at their latest fundraising event, Dueling Pianos Christmas 2022, on Saturday, December 17 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center. This year’s event saw a $10,000 increase in dollars raised from the previous Dueling Pianos Christmas in 2021.
Tips Sought in Storage Burglaries
Police are seeking tips in a case involving thefts from multiple storage units at multiple facilities. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say between December 15th and December 31st officers took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities.
