White Plains restaurant closes after two decades in business

Graziella's Italian Restaurant, which has been in White Plains for 27 years, first on South Broadway and later on Church Street, has closed. The last day was New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2022.

The reason, according to a post by Owner and Executive Chef Gracie DiFeo, was a lease issue. "Our lease has come to term and we have been informed that the building has been sold," she wrote on the restaurant's website. "Unfortunately, with regret, we have no choice but to close our doors."

White Plains Restaurant Month: 16 restaurants participating

Her note, which was also hung up on the restaurant's door, praised the friends and memories made over the past two decades. DiFeo also complimented her staff who "made us who we are today and helped create the culture that has served you."

She added that "this is not goodbye" and that Graziella's, which prior to its White Plains location had been in West Harrison for 23 years, would seek a new home in the near future.

Those missing DiFeo's cooking can find it at Graziella's Market in West Harrison, an Italian market that she and her family opened last May. Among the dishes served at the market's daily buffet are Chicken Scarpariello, penne vodka, Momma meatballs, chicken parm, and cavatelli broccoli rabe with crumbled sausage. The market, at 109 Gainsborg Ave. East, also sells her homemade tomato sauce and vodka sauce.

Ironically, Graziella's closed just as White Plains is celebrating "Restaurant Month" as a way to promote local businesses. It also comes at a time when the restaurant business remains as unpredictable as ever. We counted 49 closures in 2022 as opposed to 35 in Rockland and Westchester the year before. In 2020, there were 44.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.