Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window.
Jurgen Klopp drops Cody Gakpo hint ahead of potential Liverpool debut
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Cody Gakpo's fitness ahead of potential Liverpool debut against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Jack Grealish questions role of Kepa in Man City winner against Chelsea
Jack Grealish admits he expected more from Kepa in the lead up to Manchester City's winner against Chelsea.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Why Pep Guardiola is encouraging Erling Haaland aggression
Pep Guardiola explains why he won't ask Erling Haaland to tone down aggression in Man City performances.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Silva; Man Utd fail with Felix bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea trying to hijack Mudryk move; Ronaldo's Newcastle clause debunked
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Portsmouth - FA Cup
Predicting the Tottenham lineup to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup.
David de Gea provides update on Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea has reiterated that he would like to spend the rest of his playing days at Manchester United and is 'relaxed' about talks over a new contract.
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Inter braced for January interest in Milan Skriniar
Inter are expecting to receive January interest in centre-back Milan Skriniar.
Jordan Nobbs joins Aston Villa after 12 years at Arsenal
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has left Arsenal in search of regular playing time at Aston Villa ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup.
Who is the FA Cup's record goalscorer?
The FA Cup has been the playground of many wonderful goalscorers, but who ranks highest?
Graham Potter discusses Chelsea plans for David Datro Fofana
Chelsea manager Graham Potter discusses whether David Datro Fofana will stay at Stamford Bridge or go out on loan following the January transfer.
Man Utd exploring deal for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus
Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Ajax' Mohammed Kudus.
Brentford confirm signing of Kevin Schade from Freiburg
Brentford have announced that Kevin Schade has joined the club from Freiburg on an initial loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause.
