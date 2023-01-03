ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' LaFleur: No-Brainer to Put Alexander on Jefferson?

 9 days ago

In the big adjustment from Week 1, the Packers put Jaire Alexander on Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

