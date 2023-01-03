Packers' LaFleur: No-Brainer to Put Alexander on Jefferson?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on trade block
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be part of the housecleaning effort under way and the franchise is considering making the All-Pro available in trade talks, according to reports. The Score first reported Hopkins, who has a no-trade clause and would have control of his destination, could be on the move in the coming weeks. NFL trades cannot become official until the first day of the NFL league year...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Future
"It's a little raw right now," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said of his future after losing to the Lions in Week 18.
Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. The Panthers plan an exhaustive search and interview process that also includes interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore, who interviewed with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars last year, is not permitted to interview during the first round of the...
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A tribute to Damar Hamlin is shown on the scoreboard prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
