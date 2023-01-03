What did wealthy people do with their money? Some spent lavishly on themselves and their families, caring little for their fellow man; others were philanthropic. Over the years, the citizens of Little Falls have greatly benefited in many different ways from the philanthropy of several of its leading residents who lived here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. When we visit City Hall, attend an event at the WCA, work out at the Youth and Family Center (formerly the YMCA), shop at the Co-Op, attend a game at Vets field, or enjoy several of our beautiful parks, we should say “Thank You” to those benefactors who made them possible.

