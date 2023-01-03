Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
Related
mylittlefalls.com
Mohawk Valley Express e-Edition January 2023
The Mohawk Valley Express is distributed FREE on the first Friday of each month and focuses on that month’s upcoming activities in the Little Falls, Dolgeville, Salisbury, and Herkimer areas. You can pick up a free copy of the paper at many of your local stores, restaurants, and businesses.
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls Philanthropy
What did wealthy people do with their money? Some spent lavishly on themselves and their families, caring little for their fellow man; others were philanthropic. Over the years, the citizens of Little Falls have greatly benefited in many different ways from the philanthropy of several of its leading residents who lived here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. When we visit City Hall, attend an event at the WCA, work out at the Youth and Family Center (formerly the YMCA), shop at the Co-Op, attend a game at Vets field, or enjoy several of our beautiful parks, we should say “Thank You” to those benefactors who made them possible.
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.
Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Montgomery County Sheriff searching for tire dumper
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting of 14 tires that were found dumped on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam, and are currently searching for the person or person(s) responsible.
Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay
Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
WKTV
Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
informnny.com
UPDATE: NYS Police say missing Davenport man found safe
ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are reporting that 78-year-old Theodore Sikora from Davenport has been located safe and in good health. Police say that after searching daily at his home, local area surrounding businesses, and hospitals, as well as with his relatives, and friends, they were able to locate Mr. Sikora.
Amsterdam woman allegedly flees scene, hits cop car
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene where police were investigating, striking a patrol car, and driving with a child in the car while intoxicated. Jessica Jordan, 32, faces several charges.
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
Warren County Sheriff looking to identify man after Walgreens theft
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying the person seen in the photos below. The Sheriff's office is investigating a theft that happened at the Walgreens in Lake George.
Woman accused of having fentanyl while incarcerated
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested an Otego woman who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl while incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Jillian Crouse, 31, faces multiple charges.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York
Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
Comments / 0