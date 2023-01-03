ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available from the team for the home game against the Detroit Lions.

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cowboys Country

Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?

If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
GREEN BAY, WI
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
DENVER, CO
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL

NFL fans never like it when a flag is thrown on their team, especially when an instant replay shows that the ref got it wrong. Many fans also resent the frequency of penalty calls because they're seen as "coddling" players and slowing down the game. "Just let them play!" is their mantra, although you'll never hear a football fan say that when a call favors their team. OLBG dug into...
Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan

No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
CINCINNATI, OH
Officials penalize Kansas City and Jacksonville the most

The NFL corollary to the old saying that crime doesn't pay is that penalties don't pay. Five of the six most penalized teams between 2017 and 2021 posted losing records in most of those years. But then there's the "Mahomes Exception": Patrick Mahomes' brilliant playing since his 2017 rookie year for the Kansas City Chiefs allowed them to win most of their games (including the 2019 season's Super Bowl, where he was MVP) despite a penchant for penalties. The Chiefs were oddly both the most penalized team and the winningest team (60-21 record) from 2017-2021. KC players have changed their ways, though, as they were the third least-penalized team over the first 13 games of the 2022 season and won 10 of those 13 games.
Breathing tube gone, Bills S Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills via FaceTime

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking to teammates after having his breathing tube removed. The Bills said Hamlin was part of the team's Friday morning message via video call. "Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'" Hamlin, 24,...
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis hospitalized after saving kids in ocean

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remained hospitalized Friday after helping to save two children from drowning at a Pensacola, Fla., beach. Marvin Caston, who played football at Arkansas and is well-connected to the football program, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hillis went into ocean waters on Wednesday to save one of his children and another family member from drowning. "One of Peyton's children and the child of one...
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach

Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
