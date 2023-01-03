ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Had Faith Team Could Make Run

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 9 days ago

"I had faith. Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after beating the Vikings.

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

