Framingham, MA

Framingham Defeats Shrewsbury 56-25

SHREWSBURY – Framingham girls basketball is now 5-3, after a win tonight over Shrewsbury High. Senior captain Katie Regan led the Flyers with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Senior captain Selina Monestime had a well-rounded performance with 15 points, 5 steals, and 5 blocks. Allie Regan knocked in 10...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65

HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
HOPKINTON, MA
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77

WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
WAYLAND, MA
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
BOSTON, MA
Stephanie (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70

FRAMINGHAM – Stephanie N. (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, December 23, 2022 after a more than 5 year battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Louis & Joan (Gillis) Bengiovanni, and the beloved wife of John P. Davis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motorist striking a cyclist on Edgell Road On December 31. The Cyclist was struck at 9l24 p.m. at the intersection of Windsor Drive and Edgell Road on the last day of 2022. “Cyclist had possible injuries but was not transported,” said Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66

NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
NATICK, MA
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91

NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
