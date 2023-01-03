Read full article on original website
Flyers Wrestling Remains Undefeated in Conference With Win Over Walpole
WALPOLE – The Framingham High wrestling program remains undefeated in the Bay State Conference with a victory yesterday, January 4, on the road against Walpole High. Framingham is now 3-0 in the Conference and 3-3 overall. JoJo Alves earned his first varsity win via pin. Co-captain Charlie Cosgrove won...
Framingham State Defeats Bridgewater State in Conference Opener 70-65
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s basketball team defeated Bridgewater State by a score of 70-65 in the MASCAC opener for both squads on Wednesday evening in Framingham. Framingham State (4-10, 1-0 MASCAC) Bridgewater State (10-3, 0-1 MASCAC) HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Rams took a double-digit lead on...
Vincent J. Stuart, 90, U.S. Naval Veteran & Master Electrician
FRAMINGHAM – Vincent J. Stuart, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 31, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston to Irish immigrants, Vincent & Gertrude (Hartney) Stuart, he was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Hennessy) Stuart. In the 1950’s Vincent...
Framingham Defeats Shrewsbury 56-25
SHREWSBURY – Framingham girls basketball is now 5-3, after a win tonight over Shrewsbury High. Senior captain Katie Regan led the Flyers with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Senior captain Selina Monestime had a well-rounded performance with 15 points, 5 steals, and 5 blocks. Allie Regan knocked in 10...
Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65
HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77
WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
UPDATED: Lily is Back Home With Her Owner
UPDATE – The owner said Lily is back home as of Tuesday, January 3 at 10 a.m. FRAMINGHAM – Lily is missing from the Juniper Lane neighborhood in Framingham. If you have seen her please call 508-309-8317 or 508-649-4072.
Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
Stephanie (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70
FRAMINGHAM – Stephanie N. (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, December 23, 2022 after a more than 5 year battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Louis & Joan (Gillis) Bengiovanni, and the beloved wife of John P. Davis.
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motorist striking a cyclist on Edgell Road On December 31. The Cyclist was struck at 9l24 p.m. at the intersection of Windsor Drive and Edgell Road on the last day of 2022. “Cyclist had possible injuries but was not transported,” said Framingham...
2023 Means No Parking on Even Side of Framingham Streets
FRAMINGHAM – With a new year, means no parking on even side of the streets in the City of Framingham, anymore. 2023 is an odd year and thus parking is now only allowed on the odd side of the streets. The City’s odd-even parking enforcement remains in effect in...
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Framingham Library To Screen Top Gun: Maverick on Friday Night
FRAMINGHAM – The main Framingham Public Library will screen the Top Gun sequel movie Maverick on Friday night, January 6. The PG-13 movie stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the Costin room. The 2022 film is...
Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee Announces Local Talent Participating at State House & TD Garden Events
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today, December 29, announced a line-up of local talent acts that will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at the State House and the inaugural celebration at the TD Garden. “It was important for these inaugural celebrations to encompass the geographically diverse gifts we...
Framingham Library’s SparkLab Hosting Shuttle Loom Workshop Wednesday For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The SparkLab at the main Framingham Public Library will hold a shuttle loom workshop on Wednesday, January 4. The wokshop is for students in grades 5-8 and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday/. Attendees will learn to use a shuttle loom and weave...
Framingham Library Launches Beginner Reader Book Club
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is holding a beginner reader book club on Thursdays in 2023. Visit the main Framingham Public Library on the first Thursday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. for a beginner reader level book and a fun game or craft inspired by the store.
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91
NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
