ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, January 3

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpKoX_0k1mgoIx00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Tuesday! Today’s weather won’t exactly encourage the mass return to work and school, as chilly rain and patchy fog sweep the Capital Region. On a bright note, though, highs are still in the 40s through Friday. Pretty warm for January!

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in the hospital after collapsing on the field and suffering a cardiac arrest last night. And overnight in Troy, police are investigating shots fired near Knickerbacker Park. Here are the day’s top stories.

1. EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

2. Police probe shots fired near Knickerbacker Park

Troy Police launched an investigation Monday night after gunshots rang out near Knickerbacker Park, according to an emailed statement from Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker. It happened near Sixth Avenue and 106th Street, shortly before 10 p.m.

Police probe shots fired near Knickerbacker Park

3. Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved.

Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

4. Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery

Police are investigating a robbery at a Stewart’s Shops in the city of Troy Monday night. The incident took place at 127 Congress St.

Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery

5. Atlanta man accused of drug, gun possession in Albany

The Colonie Police Department arrested an Atlanta man on Friday, December 30, 2022, for alleged gun and drug possession. Jayquan Thomas, 20, faces a number of charges.

Atlanta man accused of drug, gun possession in Albany Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Upstate NY students gather for STEM competition

Middle school students are taking part in the annual Future City competition with this year's theme of climate change. Students are tasked with answering the question: what will future cities look like if today’s cities begin to adapt to climate change and install mitigation strategies to combat climate change?
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show in Schenectady

The Union Star described Cody as a “remarkable man,” a “hero of thousands of exploits,” and published a photograph of Cody with an extensive survey of his life and career as a guide, trapper, Pony Express rider, stagecoach driver, Civil War veteran, Medal of Honor recipient for gallantry, buffalo hunter (thus the nickname “Buffalo Bill”) and master showman.
SCHENECTADY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Christina Arangio and Cassie Hudson visit Her Strength in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If getting fit is one of your goals for 2023, Her Strength Studio Founder Nora Matthew and her team of coaches want to help you find your inner strength. Because working out is more fun with a partner, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson teamed up with Christina Arangio to give them a visit […]
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida

An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy