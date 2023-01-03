Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend
High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
From record warmth to snowflakes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy record highs in the mid 60s yesterday, because that warm air is now a distant memory. The weather system that brought the rain earlier this week is slowly departing from the region and we’ll see the chance for a few snowflakes on the backside of the weather maker. Colder air flowing into central Illinois will bring highs in the mid 30s today, with the chance for a flurries.
NWS Confirms 7 Tornadoes Touched Down in Illinois
(Undated) – We saw rain from the storms this week but other parts of the state were hit by tornadoes. The National Weather Service is confirming that seven tornadoes touched down in central Illinois on Tuesday. One of the tornadoes happened near the community of Gibson City in Ford County and had maximum estimated winds of 100 mph, and continued for a path of nearly three miles before lifting. The Weather Service says the tornados in central Illinois were spawned from “mini supercell thunderstorms.”
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Gas Prices Finish the Week Up
(Undated) – The national average price for a gallon of gas is down a penny from yesterday to $3.27 a gallon. However, the statewide average here in Illinois is finishing the work week three cents higher than yesterday with an average of $3.35 a gallon. That marks a ten-cent jump from the beginning of the week. Across the Wabash in Indiana, the statewide average has also seen an increase, climbing six cents from yesterday at $3.22, it’s fourteen cents higher than at the beginning of the week. California has the highest statewide average at $4.37 a gallon. Drivers in Georgia are paying the lowest statewide average at just $2.80 a gallon.
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
Gas Prices Continue to Surge
(Undated) – The national average price of gas has risen another nickel from yesterday. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average is hovering around $3.28 a gallon. Here in Illinois, the statewide average is also up a nickel from yesterday to $3.32 a gallon. Across the river in Indiana, the statewide average has jumped seven cents from yesterday to $3.16 a gallon.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
Nicor wants to raise its natural gas rates
CHICAGO (CBS) – It could cost more to heat your home this time next year if you're a Nicor customer.The gas company filed a request with the state's Commerce Commission to raise natural gas rates.If it goes through, it would add just over $9 a month to the average bill, starting next January.Nicor said its natural gas rates are still the lowest in Illinois.
FORECAST: 70 percent chance of rain Sunday night, thunderstorms possible
Unseasonably warm air lingers across the area tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Watch out for patchy dense fog early Monday that could reduce visibility down to a few miles. Once the fog lifts we should see temperatures finally warm up pretty quickly. As a storm system approaches from...
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:
