Illinois State

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
From record warmth to snowflakes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy record highs in the mid 60s yesterday, because that warm air is now a distant memory. The weather system that brought the rain earlier this week is slowly departing from the region and we’ll see the chance for a few snowflakes on the backside of the weather maker. Colder air flowing into central Illinois will bring highs in the mid 30s today, with the chance for a flurries.
NWS Confirms 7 Tornadoes Touched Down in Illinois

(Undated) – We saw rain from the storms this week but other parts of the state were hit by tornadoes. The National Weather Service is confirming that seven tornadoes touched down in central Illinois on Tuesday. One of the tornadoes happened near the community of Gibson City in Ford County and had maximum estimated winds of 100 mph, and continued for a path of nearly three miles before lifting. The Weather Service says the tornados in central Illinois were spawned from “mini supercell thunderstorms.”
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Gas Prices Finish the Week Up

(Undated) – The national average price for a gallon of gas is down a penny from yesterday to $3.27 a gallon. However, the statewide average here in Illinois is finishing the work week three cents higher than yesterday with an average of $3.35 a gallon. That marks a ten-cent jump from the beginning of the week. Across the Wabash in Indiana, the statewide average has also seen an increase, climbing six cents from yesterday at $3.22, it’s fourteen cents higher than at the beginning of the week. California has the highest statewide average at $4.37 a gallon. Drivers in Georgia are paying the lowest statewide average at just $2.80 a gallon.
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
Gas Prices Continue to Surge

(Undated) – The national average price of gas has risen another nickel from yesterday. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average is hovering around $3.28 a gallon. Here in Illinois, the statewide average is also up a nickel from yesterday to $3.32 a gallon. Across the river in Indiana, the statewide average has jumped seven cents from yesterday to $3.16 a gallon.
Nicor wants to raise its natural gas rates

CHICAGO (CBS) – It could cost more to heat your home this time next year if you're a Nicor customer.The gas company filed a request with the state's Commerce Commission to raise natural gas rates.If it goes through, it would add just over $9 a month to the average bill, starting next January.Nicor said its natural gas rates are still the lowest in Illinois.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
