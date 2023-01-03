Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Upfront Surgery in EOC and Enlarged SDLN Patients Associated with Comparable to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy
The following is the summary of “Upfront surgery in patients with epithelial ovarian cancer and enlarged supradiaphragmatic lymph nodes associated with comparable to neoadjuvant chemotherapy” published in the December 2022 issue of Women’s health by Weitzner, et al. The optimum treatment for advanced epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC)...
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Yale Research: Common Nutrient Found To Aid Survival of Cancer-Causing Bacterium
According to a new study from Yale University, a nutrient found in many common foods like mushrooms, beans, and grains may help a cancer-causing bacterium survive. The nutrient, called ergothioneine or EGT, is an antioxidant that protects bacteria from oxidative stress — an imbalance in the body between reactive oxygen species, known as free radicals, and antioxidants — which is a hallmark of many disease-causing infections. These findings may provide insights into the development of new drugs to combat a range of infectious diseases in humans.
Long COVID stemmed from mild cases of COVID-19 in most people, according to a new multicountry study
While there are still far more questions than answers about long COVID-19, researchers are beginning to get a clearer picture of the health and economic consequences of the condition.
earth.com
Drinking water is the key to a long and healthy life
People all over the world are living for longer and there is a focus on finding interventions to combat the chronic diseases that so often plague people as they age. It is known that people age at different rates and this is apparent even by mid-life. Therefore measures to slow down the rate of aging, when applied early enough, may have the effect of extending healthy life span and improving the quality of life.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
Dr. Ashish Jha weighs in on risks of the new XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant
The subvariant of Omicron is now spreading around the country, and is dominant in New England. Top public health experts are sounding the alarm about a relatively new COVID subvariant. That includes Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Jha took to Twitter Wednesday to inform the public...
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
fox56news.com
Best supplement for arthritis pain
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
physiciansweekly.com
Characterization of prognostic markers of residual neoplastic disease following hysterectomy
1. Prognostic markers of residual disease following a loop electrosurgical excision procedure for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 include: positive high-risk HPV, positive margin of specimens, and type II or III transformation zone. 2. The most indicative markers were HPV-18 positivity and type III transformation zone. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients with Clinical Complete Response After Neoadjuvant Therapy for Rectal Cancer at Risk for Distant Metastases
The following is the summary of “Risk of Distant Metastases in Patients With Clinical Complete Response Managed by Watch and Wait After Neoadjuvant Therapy for Rectal Cancer: The Influence of Local Regrowth in the International Watch and Wait Database” published in January 2023 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Fernandez, et al.
Diabetes: The Silent Killer
What is Diabetes?Photo byNational Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. (Note: The following article is based on personal experience and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. If you are experiencing any symptoms of what may be diabetes, seek the attention of your doctor to assess your condition and determine a treatment plan.)
KevinMD.com
From cough to cancer: one woman’s determination to find answers and relief
My mom is putting garlic oil in her ears because her house cleaner told her it would help with her recent hearing loss. When I asked her why she was continuing to do this even after being assessed by two physicians, including an ear, nose, and throat specialist, she just shrugged and told me she wants to fix the problem.
physiciansweekly.com
Advanced CKD in Older Adults: Shared Decision Making
The following is the summary of “Shared Decision Making Among Older Adults With Advanced CKD” published in the November 2022 issue of Kidney Diseases by Frazier, et al. Choices about starting dialysis might be challenging for elderly patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). The extent to which older patients with CKD engage in shared decision making (SDM), which can help align patient preferences and values with treatment options, is uncertain. Decision-readiness, education on treatment alternatives, care partner support, and shared decision-making are all examined in this cross-sectional study of patient surveys. Those who are 70 and above and living in Boston, Chicago, San Diego, or Portland (Maine) have advanced CKD that is being managed without dialysis. Preparation for making decisions, familiarity with available treatments, and assistance from a trusted caretaker.
verywellmind.com
The Mental Health Benefits of Magnesium Glycinate
Minerals are essential to proper nutrition. Magnesium, in particular, can help with the “treatment of migraine, alcoholism, asthma, heart diseases, arrhythmias, renal calcium stones, premenstrual tension syndrome, etc.”. Magnesium can also reduce physiological symptoms like headaches, muscle pain, back pain, and stomach pain. In addition, magnesium benefits mental health...
Ars Technica
New omicron subvariant surges to 40.5% as COVID hospitalizations rise
A new omicron coronavirus subvariant dubbed XBB.1.5 now accounts for an estimated 40.5 percent of all US COVID-19 cases amid a winter wave that is driving up hospitalizations, particularly in places where XBB.1.5 is most prevalent. Nationwide, new reported cases are hovering around 59,000 per day, which is still relatively...
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
physiciansweekly.com
Neglected Comorbidity of Chronic Heart Failure: Iron Deficiency
Iron deficiency is a significant comorbidity of heart failure (HF), defined as the inability of the myocardium to provide sufficient blood flow. However, iron deficiency remains insufficiently detected. Iron-deficiency anemia, defined as a decrease in hemoglobin caused by iron deficiency, is a late consequence of iron deficiency, and the symptoms of iron deficiency, which are not specific, are often confused with those of HF or comorbidities. HF patients with iron deficiency are often rehospitalized and present reduced survival. The correction of iron deficiency in HF patients is associated with improved functional capacity, quality of life, and rehospitalization rates. Because of the inflammation associated with chronic HF, which complicates the picture of nutritional deficiency, only the parenteral route can bypass the tissue sequestration of iron and the inhibition of intestinal iron absorption. Given the negative impact of iron deficiency on HF progression, the frequency and financial implications of rehospitalizations due to decompensation episodes, and the efficacy of this supplementation, screening for this frequent comorbidity should be part of routine testing in all HF patients. Indeed, recent European guidelines recommend screening for iron deficiency (serum ferritin and transferrin saturation coefficient) in all patients with suspected HF, regular iron parameters assessment in all patients with HF, and intravenous iron supplementation in symptomatic patients with proven deficiency. We thus aim to summarize all currently available data regarding this common and easily improvable comorbidity.
Comments / 0