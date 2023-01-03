ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

New way to relax makes its way to Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When you think of a cave you normally wouldn’t think it would be a place to go and relax. The owners of Hurricane Hill Botanicals specifically designed this room to take relaxation and salt therapy to the next level. The salt cave is a room within their shop that has pink Himalayan salt all over the floor, lounge chairs, and a TV that can display scenery from any part of the world.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One local woman says she is struggling to find a life-saving drug

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people are struggling to access potentially life-saving drugs. Some pharmacies see staff shortages, and some medications have been in low supply. Glenda Wilson has hyperglycemia. She said she has been struggling to get a hold of a specific insulin drug called Hulmulinru-500. When she...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it.  With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer

If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wtyefm.com

Crawford County SWCD Set to Host Annual Meeting

(Undated) – For the first time in a couple of years the Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting. That was Brandon Gurley with the Crawford County SWCD. The annual meeting will be held at the Robinson Community Center on January 30th. However, they are asking anyone interested in attending to RSVP by January 20th, so they can get a “head count.” To RSVP and get your tickets ahead of time call the office at 618-544-7517 ext. 3. Tickets will also be available at the door. Once again registration is set for 5 pm.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
wtyefm.com

Unit 4 Board Appoints New Member

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 Board has a new member. Following a closed session for interviews, the board appointed Erin Dix to fill a vacancy. In other business, the Unit 4 Board heard a report from FGM Architects regarding the Oblong Grade School 1954 and 1968 building’s HVAC system. After the report the board voted to move forward with the project. The Oblong Unit 4 Board will meet next in regular session January 19th at 6 pm.
OBLONG, IL
wtyefm.com

Oblong Village Board Meets Tonight

(Oblong) – The Oblong Village Board has a light agenda for their first meeting on 2023. On the agenda for tonight’s meeting is a vote to approve TIF Payment to Westmore Equity and Roger Colmark the two payments total in the neighborhood of forty-two-thousand dollars.. The Oblong Village Board meets today at 5 pm in the Village Hall.
OBLONG, IL
getnews.info

Terre Haute Social Gaming Moves Into Terre Haute Mall

EBash has been in business for two decades. The game center has moved locations into the Terre Haute mall. eBash Game Center and Zack Johnson are pleased to announce that the Terre Haute social gaming location has moved to a new location. eBash has been in operation for twenty years. The new location is at the Terre Haute mall. In addition to PC and console games, eBash now offers board and card games. The game center is one of the Midwest’s most established eSports centers. It is the site for daily casual video game play, competitive eSports tournaments, and everything related to gaming.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor

There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes. The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. In December, police arrested...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force

Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Pike Co. mom accused of driving drunk with small child in car

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow. Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.
PIKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy