WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
MyWabashValley.com
New way to relax makes its way to Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When you think of a cave you normally wouldn’t think it would be a place to go and relax. The owners of Hurricane Hill Botanicals specifically designed this room to take relaxation and salt therapy to the next level. The salt cave is a room within their shop that has pink Himalayan salt all over the floor, lounge chairs, and a TV that can display scenery from any part of the world.
wbiw.com
Greene County General Hospital’s first newborn of 2023
LINTON – Greene County General Hospital announced its first newborn of the year. Taliyah Elissia Bell was born to Rebecca Gentry and Devin Bell on Sunday at 7:34 a.m.
WTHI
"It's a huge loss" Rosedale Elementary School's gym floor destroyed after pipe busts, causing total loss
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at a local school could be without a gymnasium for the rest of the year. Now they're being forced to use classrooms for PE and make other arrangements for class. Rosedale Elementary School's gymnasium floor is being ripped up after it was heavily damaged after...
WTHI
One local woman says she is struggling to find a life-saving drug
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people are struggling to access potentially life-saving drugs. Some pharmacies see staff shortages, and some medications have been in low supply. Glenda Wilson has hyperglycemia. She said she has been struggling to get a hold of a specific insulin drug called Hulmulinru-500. When she...
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer
If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
WTHI
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
wtyefm.com
Crawford County SWCD Set to Host Annual Meeting
(Undated) – For the first time in a couple of years the Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting. That was Brandon Gurley with the Crawford County SWCD. The annual meeting will be held at the Robinson Community Center on January 30th. However, they are asking anyone interested in attending to RSVP by January 20th, so they can get a “head count.” To RSVP and get your tickets ahead of time call the office at 618-544-7517 ext. 3. Tickets will also be available at the door. Once again registration is set for 5 pm.
Bridgeport Soul Food Restaurant Tagged With ‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ Vandalism
BRIDGEPORT — The owner of a Bridgeport soul food restaurant is asking for donations to tighten security and repair her building’s exterior after someone tagged it with racist graffiti this week. Sydney Blakely arrived Wednesday morning at her restaurant, Cook It Mama Cafe, 545 W. 31st St., to...
wtyefm.com
Unit 4 Board Appoints New Member
(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 Board has a new member. Following a closed session for interviews, the board appointed Erin Dix to fill a vacancy. In other business, the Unit 4 Board heard a report from FGM Architects regarding the Oblong Grade School 1954 and 1968 building’s HVAC system. After the report the board voted to move forward with the project. The Oblong Unit 4 Board will meet next in regular session January 19th at 6 pm.
wtyefm.com
Oblong Village Board Meets Tonight
(Oblong) – The Oblong Village Board has a light agenda for their first meeting on 2023. On the agenda for tonight’s meeting is a vote to approve TIF Payment to Westmore Equity and Roger Colmark the two payments total in the neighborhood of forty-two-thousand dollars.. The Oblong Village Board meets today at 5 pm in the Village Hall.
getnews.info
Terre Haute Social Gaming Moves Into Terre Haute Mall
EBash has been in business for two decades. The game center has moved locations into the Terre Haute mall. eBash Game Center and Zack Johnson are pleased to announce that the Terre Haute social gaming location has moved to a new location. eBash has been in operation for twenty years. The new location is at the Terre Haute mall. In addition to PC and console games, eBash now offers board and card games. The game center is one of the Midwest’s most established eSports centers. It is the site for daily casual video game play, competitive eSports tournaments, and everything related to gaming.
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor
There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
WTHI
Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes. The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. In December, police arrested...
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
WTHI
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
14news.com
Pike Co. mom accused of driving drunk with small child in car
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow. Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.
