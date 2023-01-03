ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

chevydetroit.com

Classic Steakhouses in the D

There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant

There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get fit in a unique “auto themed” gym

If you’ve passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they’re working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. “We do it one part at a time, that’s what our wall says, that’s our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle,” Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven’t already guessed, is your body.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Carhartt heiress and Detroit arts patron Gretchen Valade dies at 97

Detroit business heiress and arts patron Gretchen Valade, known locally as the “Angel of Jazz,” has died. Valade was the granddaughter of Hamilton Carhartt, the founder of the Metro Detroit-based Carhartt workwear company. She used that fortune to champion and promote the arts--particularly her first love, jazz. Valade...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant

WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
WESTLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington

Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
FARMINGTON, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Detroit developments for 2023

Good morning, it is Thursday and we will discuss real estate and development in Detroit. Things are looking up as seven new Detroit developments are expected to open this year. Construction on some of these residential and commercial projects began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are preparing to open in the coming...
DETROIT, MI
100.5 The River

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE

