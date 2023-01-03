Read full article on original website
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers
"Anytime you see something happen to anybody anywhere it concerns us. Especially when it's in the community we service."
chevydetroit.com
Classic Steakhouses in the D
There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
HometownLife.com
New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant
There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get fit in a unique “auto themed” gym
If you’ve passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they’re working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. “We do it one part at a time, that’s what our wall says, that’s our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle,” Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven’t already guessed, is your body.
michiganradio.org
Carhartt heiress and Detroit arts patron Gretchen Valade dies at 97
Detroit business heiress and arts patron Gretchen Valade, known locally as the “Angel of Jazz,” has died. Valade was the granddaughter of Hamilton Carhartt, the founder of the Metro Detroit-based Carhartt workwear company. She used that fortune to champion and promote the arts--particularly her first love, jazz. Valade...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant
WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
Detroit’s WinterFest 2023 back with 1-day family-friendly, free event: What to know
For one day only, immerse yourself in a Detroit winter wonderland during WinterFest 2023 — with an array of indoor and outdoor activities. Presented by Detroit Parks and Recreation, WinterFest will return for its second year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 14. The event it will be located at Adams Butzel...
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
HometownLife.com
Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington
Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and noted philanthropist, dies at 97
A statement released by Carhartt Inc. said Valade died peacefully at her home on December 30, surrounded by her family.
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Historic Michigan home on market looks like something out of ‘Game of Thrones’
DETROIT - Living at this historic Michigan home might make you feel like you’re on the set of a “Game of Thrones” episode. This is the MLive home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 19551 Burlington Drive in Detroit’s Palmer...
New Detroit developments for 2023
Good morning, it is Thursday and we will discuss real estate and development in Detroit. Things are looking up as seven new Detroit developments are expected to open this year. Construction on some of these residential and commercial projects began before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are preparing to open in the coming...
This Foreclosed Detroit Castle is a Total Steal at Less Than a Half Mil
There's something royal about being the king or queen of your castle, even if it's just metaphorically, right? But this Detroit home, built to resemble a 19th-century castle in the United Kingdom, will make someone feel like an actual king or queen. According to the listing, there's currently an offer...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Woman worked for DPS for 41 years before launching Source Booksellers in Detroit
Janet Webster Jones, 83, said she has always been around books — even from a young age. The path that led her to owning Source Booksellers in Detroit started in her work as a teacher.
