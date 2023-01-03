Read full article on original website
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
WMDT.com
Watermen look back on 2022 and where industry is headed
SALISBURY- Watermen say 2022, was full of surprises for their industry, and overall was better than expected. Early forecasts from MDNR had them dreading that crabs in the bay would be few and far between. “Our crab season started out slow, but out of nowhere in August crabs showed up...
Ocean City Today
Counties in Maryland with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WBOC
Maryland to Hold Virtual Disaster Center for those Impacted by Severe Weather
MARYLAND- The Maryland Insurance Administration will be holding a final Virtual Disaster Center Wednesday to help those impacted by severe weather. The meeting will be held over Zoom. Anyone with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from severe weather that has recently impacted the state is encouraged to join. In...
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
Washingtonian.com
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maryland
Climatic conditions vary across Maryland. The eastern part of the state experiences a humid subtropical climate due to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, while the western section has a continental climate. Like most areas in the U.S., the coldest season is winter which lasts from December to February. But...
Cape Gazette
Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches
With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
WTOP
Maryland casinos had a slower holiday season, down from 2021
Gaming revenue was lower in December almost across the board at Maryland’s casinos. Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December — down 4.5% from December 2021. Of that...
DNR: Be Vigilant for Cold-Stunned Marine Life Along Chesapeake Bay
Cold-stunning is an unhappy but common fate for marine mammals and turtles along the Atlantic coast. We frequently report on rescues of stranded animals brought to the National Aquarium in Baltimore or the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science to be nursed back to health. In mid-December, the National Aquarium took...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
realtormarney.com
Roundwood Ridge Mays Chapel Condo Sold
Timonium, Maryland in Northern Baltimore County is a popular place to live. Timonium has many homes from single family houses to townhomes, condos and apartment communities. I recently sold another Roundwood Ridge condo in Timonium. The fifth floor location overlooking the courtyard between the Roundwood Ridge buildings was ideal for...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Service dog cries looking for owner in 'extremely critical' condition
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A service dog remained as close as possible after his owner was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Engine 50 & Medic 10 took the patient to the hospital Monday, according to a news release. As they responded, crews learned the patient had a service dog named Bailey who had to be secured and taken to the hospital also.
iheart.com
Can't have these Vanity Plates in the state of Maryland
Oh Vanity plates. They are fun aren't they? Well in the state of Maryland you are not allowed to have these plates saying these words!
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
wypr.org
WYPR's health reporter got a ‘flooster’ and doctors say Marylanders should too, amid vaccine fatigue
Editor's Note: WYPR’s health reporter Scott Maucione wrote this story about his own experience of getting his own flooster vaccinations. Click on the audio above to listen. I’ve never been a fan of needles. In fact, when movies show someone getting a needle stuck in their arm, I usually have to look away.
