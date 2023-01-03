ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WMDT.com

Watermen look back on 2022 and where industry is headed

SALISBURY- Watermen say 2022, was full of surprises for their industry, and overall was better than expected. Early forecasts from MDNR had them dreading that crabs in the bay would be few and far between. “Our crab season started out slow, but out of nowhere in August crabs showed up...
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maryland

Climatic conditions vary across Maryland. The eastern part of the state experiences a humid subtropical climate due to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, while the western section has a continental climate. Like most areas in the U.S., the coldest season is winter which lasts from December to February. But...
Cape Gazette

Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches

With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
WTOP

Maryland casinos had a slower holiday season, down from 2021

Gaming revenue was lower in December almost across the board at Maryland’s casinos. Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December — down 4.5% from December 2021. Of that...
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
realtormarney.com

Roundwood Ridge Mays Chapel Condo Sold

Timonium, Maryland in Northern Baltimore County is a popular place to live. Timonium has many homes from single family houses to townhomes, condos and apartment communities. I recently sold another Roundwood Ridge condo in Timonium. The fifth floor location overlooking the courtyard between the Roundwood Ridge buildings was ideal for...
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
foxbaltimore.com

Service dog cries looking for owner in 'extremely critical' condition

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A service dog remained as close as possible after his owner was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Engine 50 & Medic 10 took the patient to the hospital Monday, according to a news release. As they responded, crews learned the patient had a service dog named Bailey who had to be secured and taken to the hospital also.
