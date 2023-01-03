Read full article on original website
wtyefm.com
Gas Prices Continue to Surge
(Undated) – The national average price of gas has risen another nickel from yesterday. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average is hovering around $3.28 a gallon. Here in Illinois, the statewide average is also up a nickel from yesterday to $3.32 a gallon. Across the river in Indiana, the statewide average has jumped seven cents from yesterday to $3.16 a gallon.
wtyefm.com
Gas Prices Finish the Week Up
(Undated) – The national average price for a gallon of gas is down a penny from yesterday to $3.27 a gallon. However, the statewide average here in Illinois is finishing the work week three cents higher than yesterday with an average of $3.35 a gallon. That marks a ten-cent jump from the beginning of the week. Across the Wabash in Indiana, the statewide average has also seen an increase, climbing six cents from yesterday at $3.22, it’s fourteen cents higher than at the beginning of the week. California has the highest statewide average at $4.37 a gallon. Drivers in Georgia are paying the lowest statewide average at just $2.80 a gallon.
wtyefm.com
NWS Confirms 7 Tornadoes Touched Down in Illinois
(Undated) – We saw rain from the storms this week but other parts of the state were hit by tornadoes. The National Weather Service is confirming that seven tornadoes touched down in central Illinois on Tuesday. One of the tornadoes happened near the community of Gibson City in Ford County and had maximum estimated winds of 100 mph, and continued for a path of nearly three miles before lifting. The Weather Service says the tornados in central Illinois were spawned from “mini supercell thunderstorms.”
