(Undated) – The national average price for a gallon of gas is down a penny from yesterday to $3.27 a gallon. However, the statewide average here in Illinois is finishing the work week three cents higher than yesterday with an average of $3.35 a gallon. That marks a ten-cent jump from the beginning of the week. Across the Wabash in Indiana, the statewide average has also seen an increase, climbing six cents from yesterday at $3.22, it’s fourteen cents higher than at the beginning of the week. California has the highest statewide average at $4.37 a gallon. Drivers in Georgia are paying the lowest statewide average at just $2.80 a gallon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO