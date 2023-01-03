ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another cold night, with some slick streets and sidewalks for the Denver area

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — The snow has ended across most of Colorado, aside from some lingering mountain snow showers. Streets and sidewalks will still be slick and icy overnight and early Tuesday, thanks to plenty of compacted snow and ice from the recent storms.

There may be some areas of dense fog forming overnight as the low level humidity is high and the air will become saturated with moisture near the surface - creating conditions ideal for fog. Watch out in low-lying areas, such as the South Platte Valley north and east of Denver.

Skies will clear on Wednesday and temperatures will rebound a bit. Afternoon highs should manage to climb back above freezing, but not by much. Highs in the Denver area should reach the middle 30s. In the mountains, there will be lingering snow showers with highs in the 20s.

The weather will dry and milder Thursday, but a new storm will spread snow over the mountains Thursday night and Friday. This next storm will mainly impact the mountains, with 3 to 6 inches of snow. Expect little precipitation for Denver and the eastern plains.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the mountains and in the mid to upper 40s for Denver and the eastern plains.

Some snow will return to the mountains next Monday, but it appears that Denver and the plains will again see little precipitation.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 News KMGH

