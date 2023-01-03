Read full article on original website
Four people taken to the hospital after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a New Year's Eve crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday afternoon between three vehicles. Their conditions were not made available. We have reached out to police for further details and are awaiting comment. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
Brackenridge Police Officer killed, another injured in shooting
Two police officers have been shot, one is confirmed to have died, in a shootout between officers and an alleged suspect in Brackenridge. Police say the alleged suspect was also struck by gunfire from police.
Police: Human remains found near Montour Trail in search for missing 18-year-old
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Human remains were found near the Montour Trail in November during a search for a missing 18-year-old, Allegheny County police announced on Monday. While detectives found the remains near the trail in Jefferson Hills during an investigation into Dorian Serrano's disappearance, police said the medical examiner's office has yet to make an identification.According to police, Serrano's family last saw him on June 14 in Clairton. Police asked for help finding him in July.Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
Shooting along McKnight Road leaves 2 people injured, multiple cars struck by bullets
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in a shooting along busy McKnight Road in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon."We do have multiple cars that were shot that were on McKnight Road that were traveling both north and southbound," Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp, of Ross Township Police said."It happened coming out of the city in the north flow of traffic on McKnight Road," Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said.One person was shot and is in stable condition, Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said."It doesn't appear to be too serious of an injury luckily," he said.The second person was injured by breaking glass from one of the vehicles, he added.At first, it was believed there was an exchange of gunfire, but Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp later said investigators determined there was only one shooter. Police have recovered a number of spent shell casings. Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said they are also trying to determine if a traffic stop made by Pittsburgh police may or may not be related to the incident.There have been no arrests.Police are continuing to investigate.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Station Square
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight. Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square. Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street. We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Pittsburgh Police officer injured after responding to domestic incident in Brookline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh police officer is recovering after being injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline.Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an incident along Brookline Boulevard.Police say officers surrounded a vehicle where the man involved in the incident was inside.The man is accused of putting the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police car, and causing the officer to jump out of the way, hitting their head on a curb.The officer is expected to be okay.The driver took off, crashing along Pioneer Avenue, but police caught him after a short chase.Charges are pending.
