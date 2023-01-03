Read full article on original website
Cowskin Fire battle commercial structure fire with 5 mutual aid departments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Reports about 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023, alerted Cowskin Fire Dept to a Commercial Structure Fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled fire and extension for an extended period of time through the early morning. They were assisted...
Local horse club hosts showmanship and rodeo event for area youth
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The Ottawa County 4-H Horse Club today hosted one of its showmanship and rodeo events for area youth. The OCHC Shodeo features kids ages 5-18 with events like dummy roping, barrel and flag racing at the NEO A&M Indoor Arena. Officials with the event say they...
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
Little drops 30, Galena tops Frontenac to get to 7-0
FRONTENAC, Kan. - (WATCH) Tyler Little scores 30 Friday night to lead Galena to a 61-47 win over Frontenac. Maverick Harmon was also in double figures for Galena with 14 points. Mario Menghini leads Frontenac with 17 points, while Vinny Pile adds 11. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
Cherryvale man refuses arrest; barricades himself inside building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. - On Thursday, January 5, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations along with Montgomery County Detectives arrived at a Cherrvale, Kansas resident to serve a felony warrant. When deputies arrived at 5130 County Road 5600, they learned that suspect Niklas Nelson was on the property. Deputies say Nelson...
Quapaw's Deringer signs to St. John's University football
Quapaw standout QB Jack Deringer signs Thursday to continue his football career at St. John's University in Minnesota. Quapaw's Deringer signs to St. John's University football. Jack Deringer signs Thursday to continue his football career at St. John's University in Minnesota.
