Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5 – January 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Thursday area high school sports schedule

January 5, 2023 — After being off for the holidays, area high school sports teams will resume their winter sports seasons over the next couple of days. Today, Rock Springs and Green River basketball teams will begin play at a three-day tournament in Cheyenne and Laramie. Other area teams will resume their seasons Friday.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Snowman Stroll to return with 6 additional snowmen

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from January 9 to February 28. The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works are as follows:
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)

Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022 )

Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
SW County Commissioners hold first meeting of the new year

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The first board meeting of 2023 for Sweetwater County Commissioners took place this morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 8:30 a.m. following the swearing-in of newly elected commissioners Keaton West, Robb Slaughter, and Island Richards. During the meeting Commissioner Island Richards...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RS Mayor announces call for nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 3, 2023. Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

