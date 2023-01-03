Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5 – January 6, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Thursday area high school sports schedule
January 5, 2023 — After being off for the holidays, area high school sports teams will resume their winter sports seasons over the next couple of days. Today, Rock Springs and Green River basketball teams will begin play at a three-day tournament in Cheyenne and Laramie. Other area teams will resume their seasons Friday.
wyo4news.com
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.
wyo4news.com
Snowman Stroll to return with 6 additional snowmen
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from January 9 to February 28. The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works are as follows:
wyo4news.com
Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)
Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
wyo4news.com
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022 )
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
SW County Commissioners hold first meeting of the new year
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The first board meeting of 2023 for Sweetwater County Commissioners took place this morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 8:30 a.m. following the swearing-in of newly elected commissioners Keaton West, Robb Slaughter, and Island Richards. During the meeting Commissioner Island Richards...
wyo4news.com
RS Mayor announces call for nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 3, 2023. Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to...
wyo4news.com
Southwest Counseling: Parents Who Host, Lose The Most – Don’t be a Party to Teenage Drinking
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, underage drinking is a serious public health problem in the United States. Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among America’s youth, and drinking by young people causes multiple health and safety risks. The 2020 Prevention Needs...
Comments / 0