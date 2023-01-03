ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin’s kids prepare to become aunts, uncles amid Ireland’s pregnancy

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Alec Baldwin’s children are about to become “tiny uncles and aunties.”

After Ireland Baldwin revealed her pregnancy on Saturday, Hilaria Baldwin posted a video of her daughter Carmen explaining the news to her younger siblings.

“You guys know what uncle means, right?” the 9-year-old asked. “It means either your sister or brother is pregnant or they have a kid.

“So, you’re gonna be an uncle, you’re gonna be an uncle, he’s gonna be an uncle, he’s gonna be an uncle,” she explained. “She’s gonna be an aunt, I’m gonna be an aunt and she’s gonna be an aunt.”

When Carmen went on to point out her dad’s upcoming grandpa status, he covered his eyes in mock dismay.

“From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me… We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre,” Hilaria, 38, captioned the family footage on Monday.

“can’t wait to meet the little babe.”

Alec’s eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, is expecting her first baby.
Ireland, 27, commented, “Awwww thank you guys. The littlest aunts and uncles 🔥❤️.”

The model told her Instagram followers on Saturday that she and boyfriend RAC are starting a family by sharing an ultrasound photo .

“Happy New Year ❤️,” the mom-to-be captioned the joint Instagram upload with the 37-year-old musician, whose real name is André Allen Anjos.

Cousin Hailey Baldwin commented that she was “cryin,” while Alec, 64, wrote, “Amazing.”

Alec, for his part, has seven more children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.
The “30 Rock” alum welcomed Ireland in 1995 with his then-wife, Kim Basinger. The former couple split in 2002.

Since marrying Hilaria in 2012 , the Emmy winner has gone on to welcome Carmen, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 3 months.

When it comes to expanding their big brood , Hilaria told Us Weekly in October 2022 that “only time will tell” whether baby No. 8 is in the cards.

“I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” the former yoga instructor explained at the time. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am. But it’s Alec and me.”

