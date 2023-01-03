Read full article on original website
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of snow and freezing drizzle overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of flurries, light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday. Minor accumulations are expected, but a few spots may exceed a half inch of snowfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.Some sunshine on Friday, otherwise we'll be chilly and mainly dry with highs in the mid 30s.Snow chances increase again late Saturday, then we'll have a rain and snow mix for Sunday. Highs this weekend into next week will remain in the 30s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for light snow and freezing drizzle. Low 30°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 34°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35°
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with scattered snow, drizzle
CHICAGO — Cloudy conditions Wednesday with 30 percent chance of scattered snow/drizzle. Winds: SW 10-15 G20. High: 38. Cloudy tonight with 30 percent chance of scattered snow. Winds: SW 10-15 G20. Low: 31. For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog. Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, 40% sct’d...
Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog; Snow Showers on the Way
When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
Chicago Weather Alert: Chillier temperatures coming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fog was set to lift late Tuesday night, and severe weather had moved on -- but chillier temperatures are coming in the morning.Severe weather hit areas south of Chicago earlier. Tornado warnings were issued downstate through the late afternoon and early evening hours. A tornado warning was in issued Tuesday evening for central Ford and Iroquois counties not far south of the Chicago area. This tornado warning included parts of the I-57 corridor.The tornado warning expired early, as the storm that prompted it weakened below severe limits.Another tornado warning was issued farther downstate Tuesday evening, in central Piatt...
As t-storms roll out, clouds, cold and snow set to move in
–NOT ONLY DID RARE JANUARY THUNDERSTORMS ROAM the area Tuesday, but they also produced hail coating the ground to penny to dime-sized hailstones in Palatine and North Lake, IL. –December, January and February are the city’s lowest thunderstorm producing thunderstorm month with one or less storms reported historically. –The...
Chicago records rare January thunderstorm
LA NINA WINTERS HAVE A REPUTATION OF PRODUCING SOME VOLATILE WEATHER SWINGS—METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER 2022-23 IS SURE LIVING UP TO THAT CHARACTERIZATION. Here we are, just a week beyond the brutal Christmas week arctic blast, and we’ve witnessed a temp surge which laid the atmospheric groundwork for rare January Chicago thunderstorms–a number of them with hail—even as equally rare mid-winter tornadoes hopscotched Tuesday across downstate Central Illinois. The official high temp made it to 48-deg Tuesday—a reading 56-deg warmer than the 8-below recorded here the morning of Dec. 23. And when the wind chill is taken into account–the air felt more than 90-deg warmer!
CTA Buses Rerouted Away From Lake Michigan Amid ‘Severe Weather' Conditions
The Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted buses from four different routes away from the outer lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of hazardous travel conditions Monday, the agency says. According to an alert from the CTA, buses on the Jackson Park Express, Jeffery Jump, Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express and...
This season we had a “White Christmas”, but a “brown New Years. How often has this happened?
This season we had a “White Christmas”, but a “brown New Years. How often has this happened?. We had our resident climatologist Frank Wachowski check this out and he found that it has happened far more often than you might think. Checking 139 occurrences dating back to the winter of 1884-85, Wachowski identified 27 instances where the city logged at least one inch of snow cover on Christmas and a trace or less on New year’s Day, which equates to just shy of 20 percent of the time. Prior to this season, when the city logged one inch of snow on Christmas and none on January 1, the previous occurrence was during the 2016-17 holiday period, with a two-inch snow cover on Christmas and bare ground on New Year’s Day. The most dramatic instance was during the 1929-30 holiday period when a 10-inch Christmas Day snow cover completely disappeared by January 1, in the wake of a week of above-freezing temperatures.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
Round Lake Beach family remains stuck in motel after pipe burst in apartment
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A broken pipe displaced a family in north suburban Round Lake Beach on Christmas Eve, and they say they still can't return home.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, construction workers and contractors were seen Thursday carrying insulation and drywall into the building where Patricia Chapman and her family live – but not to their unit.Chapman and her family have been staying in a motel since the pipe burst. And until Thursday, she said she had no word from management about compensation."As a mom, it feels – I feel very helpless right now," Chapman said.Chapman...
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
Firefighter OK after falling through floor while battling West Side house fire; 2nd firefighter suffers knee injury
CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter is OK after falling through the second-floor of a house into the basement while battling a fire in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. A second firefighter is hospitalized in good condition with a knee injury. The blaze broke out in the back of a home on the 1200 block of […]
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
20 Best Things to Do in Des Plaines, IL
If you haven’t been to the beautiful city of Des Plaines, you should make it your next travel destination. It’s conveniently located northwest of Chicago and north of O’Hare International Airport. Belonging to Cook County, Illinois, Des Plaines is included in the Chicago metropolitan area or Chicagoland.
