Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jackson man on mission to empower young people
Thomas Burke remembers his days as a Jackson correction officer working in cell block two, and the feeling he got every time he saw the bars close in on another young person's life.
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Mason to have a one-stop community service shop
A Mason nonprofit that helps local low-income families is getting a new building to call home.
Tante Kringle is a sweet doggy looking for a family
Tante Kringle is a chunky bully dog that would love to start the new year by being accepted into a loving home.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
These Lansing groups are divvying up nearly $2M in grants
Mayor Andy Schor announced on Tuesday that several local arts organizations were awarded grants.
Lansing Twp restaurant to raise money for fallen friend
If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.
WILX-TV
CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives. Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they...
lansingcitypulse.com
The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments
Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market
Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Millions of Michiganders now getting more care from Inflation Reduction Act
Dr. Kristin Gaumer, physician practice leader at Sparrow, said the immediate impact of the Inflation Reduction Act will improve the healthcare industry, and the patients she treats.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
WNEM
Some Saginaw residents upset with trash pick-up delay
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said her next two years in the Senate will be her last. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at our top stories. Stabenow announces she will not run for re-election. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she...
WILX-TV
Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime NAACP member and Lansing resident Harold A. Pope has been elected president of the Lansing Branch NAACP. All the branch officers will receive the Oath of Office at the ceremony with the participation of the executive committee and other branch members. In addition to Pope,...
WILX-TV
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
Lansing’s new city council leaders share goals for 2023
Councilmember Carol Wood returned to the president's spot. She says she's ready to end her time in city government by focusing on the needs of the community during 2023.
