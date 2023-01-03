ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives. Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they...
lansingcitypulse.com

The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments

Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market

Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Some Saginaw residents upset with trash pick-up delay

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said her next two years in the Senate will be her last. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at our top stories. Stabenow announces she will not run for re-election. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime NAACP member and Lansing resident Harold A. Pope has been elected president of the Lansing Branch NAACP. All the branch officers will receive the Oath of Office at the ceremony with the participation of the executive committee and other branch members. In addition to Pope,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy