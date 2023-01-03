ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Monroe County Heroin Task Force working to ‘streamline’ overdose tracking

By Zach Williams
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmX74_0k1mecmf00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been only a few months since a Pittsford teen lost her older sister to a drug overdose, but she is looking to help others who are trying to help a family member with an addiction.

15-year-old Brook Gibbons said that she lost her 19-year-old sister Paige after she had an accidental overdose.

“I was just crushed, I didn’t know how to feel,” said Gibbons. “Overwhelming sadness, then frustration, and not anything at all — denial, frustration just complete depression.”

Brooke said her sister was more than just a statistic — she was smart, loving, and compassionate.

Villa of Hope helping manage substance abuse struggles during the holidays

However, what was discovered in the reporting of overdose statistics is that the way these incidents are tracked do not accurately reflect the widespread issue.

According to the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, there were nine fatal overdoses in November compared to six fatalities in the year 2021.

Deputies said that annual trends are showing a slowdown of the fentanyl epidemic is primarily driven by the availability of Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose.

However, thee’s more to unpack with understanding these numbers — the location of the response, police, ambulance, hospital, or first responders.

A deputy from the Monroe County Heroin Task Force said the inconsistencies in data collecting surrounding this are known as local first responders are working to create a more streamlined approach.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

Sport
3d ago

So the gov't kills the fly with a sludge hammer and the millions of us that the medication was designed for, have to endure the rest of our lives in debilitating pain, b/c they can't manage $#!+.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

2 Newark Officers Stabbed Responding to Domestic Violence Call, Police Say

Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call inside a home, the city's public safety director confirmed. The officers were heading to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after calls of domestic violence, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. After arriving at the scene, a man allegedly stabbed both officers.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns

CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death

UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester store clerk accused of rape in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday. Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue

A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy